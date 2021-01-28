Pelosi claims the ‘enemy is within the House of Representatives’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesBy MARIAM KHAN, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that she is concerned about threats against members of Congress and suggested that the “enemy is within the House of Representatives.”

Pelosi said that Congress will likely have to pass a bill that provides more money that would go toward member safety in light of recent threats in the days since the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“We will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives – a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside,” Pelosi said.

When asked to expand on what she meant by “the enemy is within” she responded: “We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

ABC News reached out to Pelosi’s office for further clarification about which members she was referring to — but did not immediately back.

Her comments come after Republicans have tried, in recent days, to bring their guns on the House floor, despite the addition of a metal detector at the chamber door. Some Republicans are bypassing the metal detector altogether.

CNN’s KFile, in a report on her online activity, said GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., allegedly “liked” a comment on her Facebook page in 2019 that threatened Pelosi life and other Democrats.

ABC News cannot confirm the “likes” because the posts have been deleted.

Greene was also recently assigned to the House Education and Labor Committee despite her support of conspiracy theories claiming mass school shootings at Sandy Hook and Parkland were staged.

Pelosi, D-Calif., ripped into Republican leadership for giving Greene that committee assignment.

“What I’m concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives who are willing to overlook, ignore those statements, assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she mocked the killing of teenagers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” Pelosi said.

“What could they be thinking? Or is thinking too generous of a word for what they might be doing,” she added. “It is absolutely appalling.”

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has also said he will have a “conversation” with Greene over her support for those threatening social media posts. It’s unclear if the two have spoken yet.

Asked for comment Thursday, Greene said in a statement provided by her office, “Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News Media will stop at nothing to defeat conservative Republicans. They are coming after me because I’m a threat to their goal of Socialism. They are coming after me because they know I represent the people, not the politicians.

“They are coming after me because, like President Trump, I will always defend conservative values,” she continued. “They want to take me out because I represent the people. And they absolutely hate it.”

She did not respond to a question about a report she agreed with a social media post saying the Sandy Hook school shooting was staged.

In an earlier statement posted to Twitter, Greene did not deny that she liked posts and replied to comments but claimed that many people have run her Facebook page.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., on Wednesday announced plans to introduce a resolution calling for Greene’s expulsion from Congress over her social media posts.

“As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama,” Gomez said in a statement Wednesday.

“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body,” he said.

It would take two-thirds of the House voting to expel Greene for her to be removed from the chamber. That would require roughly 70 Republicans to vote with all Democrats on the measure from Gomez. It is unlikely to happen.

Earlier Thursday, the chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., condemned Republican leadership over Greene’s assignment to his committee.

He makes reference to a March 2019 video in which Greene can be seen following David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, down a sidewalk outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., repeatedly asking him why he is advocating for gun control laws. Greene says to Hogg: “Why are you supporting red flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights?

“House Republicans have appointed someone to this Committee who claimed that the killing of 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax. House Republicans have appointed someone to this Committee who claimed that the killing of 14 students and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged,” Scott said. “House Republicans have appointed someone to this Committee who chased and berated a 17-year-old survivor of a mass school shooting, and then celebrated this behavior by posting it on social media. House Republicans have appointed someone to this Committee who has publicly endorsed violence against elected officials,” Scott said in a statement, referring to Greene.

“House Republicans made this appointment and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy must explain how someone with this background represents the Republican party on education issues. He is sending a clear message to students, parents, and educators about the views of the Republican Party,” he said.

ABC News’ Benjamin Siegel contributed to this report.

