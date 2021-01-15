Pelosi declines to say when she will send impeachment article to Senate

Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesBy BENJAMIN SIEGEL, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to say Friday when she will send the article of impeachment to the Senate that will trigger a Senate trial of President Trump.

She spoke to reporters two days after the House approved a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Justice is called for,” she said of the Capitol assault. “At the same time we are in transition,” referring to President-elect Joe Biden’s pandemic relief package he unveiled Thursday evening.

Trump is set to leave office next Wednesday at noon, when Biden will take over.

“We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny,” she said, adding that she has asked retired Lt. Gen. Russell Honore to lead the review.

“I find this to be a very emotional time,” she said, citing “so many disgusting images,” but singling out a video that showed one Trump rioter wearing a shirt with “Auschwitz” emblazoned on it.

“To see this punk with that shirt on,” she said angrily, “and his anti-Semitism.”

