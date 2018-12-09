Pence's chief of staff will not take over White House role after John Kelly leaves

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Nick Ayers, who was widely speculated to be the next White House chief of staff, will not be stepping into John Kelly’s role, ABC News has confirmed.

Instead, Vice President Mike Pence’s 35-year-old chief of staff will go to a pro-Trump super PAC.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @VP, and my great colleagues for the honor to serve our Nation at The White House. I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause. 🇺🇸 #Georgia — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) December 9, 2018



The president, who announced Kelly’s departure Saturday, will make a decision on a new chief of staff by the end of the year.

A senior White House source said Ayers has been clear for weeks that he was planning on moving his young family back to Georgia in December, and a time frame on being chief of staff had been a part of his discussions with the president.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved