Politics News – ABC News Radio

Meinzahn/iStock(JACKSON, Miss.) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is bringing his late bid for the 2020 White House Tuesday to the heart of the Deep South in Jackson, Mississippi.

The billionaire businessman and former mayor of New York City will meet with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and other community leaders, for a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform.

He made brief stops in Virginia and Phoenix before Thanksgiving, but takes to the campaign trail with regularity beginning this week.

The trip comes as he ventures out on an unconventional pursuit of the Democratic Party’s nomination after years of flirting with the idea. Bloomberg embarks on the campaign trail with a stop in one of the epicenters of the civil rights movement, where many famed Freedom Riders were arrested as soon as they arrived in the city’s bus station.

Bloomberg has been consistently criticized by criminal justice advocates for the New York Police Department’s policy of “stop and frisk” during his time as mayor. He had long defended the positive effect his administration’s measures had on crime rates in New York, but some have cited the negative impact the policy had on police-community relations — especially the demoralizing and dehumanizing impact among young black and brown men.

The former mayor recently apologized for the practice, reversing his longstanding support of the policing strategy. Speaking to a black church in Brooklyn, New York, Bloomberg made his mea culpa in the heart of the community most affected by the contentious policy on the cusp of announcing his presidential bid.

“I was wrong,” Bloomberg said. “And I am sorry.”

It was a reversal for the former mayor, who saw New York through the post-traumatic stress of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Bloomberg has a lot of ground to make up with many of his fellow 2020 contenders already having been on the trail for most of 2019. He’s made up for it by buying time — literally. He immediately launched a historic $37 million ad buy.

Bloomberg plans to skip the traditional four-state blitz most presidential candidates are accustomed to — Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — and instead focus his efforts on the Super Tuesday states, and beyond. Mississippi’s primary comes exactly one week after Super Tuesday on March 10, 2020.

It’s not Bloomberg’s first time in Jackson. He came in November 2018 to announce a $1 million award to raise awareness for access to healthy food options through art.

He is also not the first 2020 candidate to make a stop there this election cycle. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., visited the Mississippi Delta and held a private town hall earlier this spring. Before dropping out, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, also came to several Mississippi towns hurt by Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on Monday likened the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill to “a global Watergate.”

Klobuchar, who was a guest on The View, said President Trump’s alleged request for political dirt on Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden may have threatened national security.

When asked if she believed the president committed a crime, Klobuchar maintained that she wants to hear all the evidence during a potential Senate proceeding before making a decision.

“I want to look at all the evidence,” Klobuchar said. “I am the one that said this is impeachable conduct. You have to look at each count, but I think this is very serious what happened here, and it will come over to the Senate, and remember, this isn’t a criminal proceeding. It is actually a decision under the constitution about whether or not he should be removed from office.”

Klobuchar told ABC News’ chief anchor George Stephanopoulos last week that “what’s really important to the nation is that we hear the evidence and that it’s a fair trial,” a sentiment she echoed on the debate stage in Atlanta, Ga., last month.

Asked by The View co-hosts if a Senate proceeding would affect her presidential campaign, Klobuchar said she has no choice but to do her job.

“What else am I going to do?” Klobuchar said. “I have a constitutional duty and I have to fulfill that duty.”

She also opened up about former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s entry into the crowded Democratic presidential contest.

“My issue is you can’t simply allow wealthy people to come in and buy elections. That is not what this country is about,” Klobuchar said. “My hope is that the people will look at the candidates and they’ll make a decision based on who is best to govern and who is actually best to lead the ticket.”

Bloomberg’s bid comes as former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick went public with his own presidential campaign, pitching himself as a moderate choice and contrast to progressive front-runners Sen. Bernie Sanders and Warren.

But Klobuchar said her health care plan will help her win over voters.

“I’ll bring those health care costs down, but I’m not going to kick 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in four years,” she said.

She also touched on the challenges of running as one of the few female candidates in the presidential race.

“I’m proud to be a woman candidate, but I’m not running to be the first woman. I’m actually running to have your backs and to get things done,” Klobuchar said. “My point is, yeah, it’s a higher standard, but give me that standard like so many women out there working today and I will meet it.”

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he did not plan to send a lawyer to represent him before the House’s impeachment hearing this week “because the whole thing is a hoax.”

The White House said Sunday that it did not plan to send counsel to the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing, on Wednesday, after the committee’s chair informed Trump he could attend or send a lawyer. The president will be in London on Wednesday for a NATO summit.

“The Democrats, the radical-left Democrats, the do-nothing Democrats, decided when I’m going to NATO — this was set up a year ago — that when I’m going to NATO, that was the exact time — this is one of the most important journeys that we make as president, and for them to be doing this and saying this and putting impeachment on the table, which is a hoax to start off with,” Trump said as he departed the White House Monday morning en route to the gathering.

The House impeachment inquiry is this week moving into its next phase, as the House Intelligence Committee on Monday planned to transmit its findings to the House Judiciary Committee, which could draw up potential articles of impeachment.

The House is looking into whether Trump held up military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has argued that he did not feel pressured by Trump, although he told reporters in an interview released Monday that it was not right for one strategic partner to “go blocking anything” for another partner — particularly when one is at war, as Ukraine is with Russia.

“I never talked to the president from the position of a quid pro quo. That’s not my thing,” Zelenskiy told TIME and several European publications. “I don’t want us to look like beggars. But you have to understand. We’re at war. If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness. It’s not about a quid pro quo. It just goes without saying.”

Trump repeatedly claimed Monday morning that Zelenskiy “said very strongly that President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” but at no point did Zelenskiy say that in the interview released by TIME.

As the impeachment inquiry presses on, White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a Sunday evening letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler that the White House did not plan to send a lawyer to Wednesday’s hearing because witnesses had not yet been named and that “an academic discussion with law professors does not begin to provide the President with any semblance of a fair process.”

The absence of White House participation follows weeks of vocal protests from the president and Republicans in Congress, who have accused Democrats of blocking their due process rights. The Wednesday hearing will include legal experts as witnesses and is titled, “The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment,” as Democrats in the House decide whether to draft articles of impeachment.

The committee had yet to announce Monday who the witnesses would be, but Trump said the GOP did not have enough.

“The Do Nothing Democrats get 3 Constitutional lawyers for their Impeachment hoax (they will need them!), the Republicans get one,” the president tweeted Monday morning. “Oh, that sounds fair!”

The Do Nothing Democrats get 3 Constitutional lawyers for their Impeachment hoax (they will need them!), the Republicans get one. Oh, that sounds fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) — A former FBI lawyer repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump says she no longer wants to stay silent, calling it “sickening” to face personal attacks from him on a regular basis.

“It’s almost impossible to describe” what it’s like, Lisa Page told The Daily Beast. “It’s like being punched in the gut. My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

Page was thrust into the national spotlight with the disclosure of text messages she exchanged with then-FBI agent Peter Strzok critical of Trump when he was a presidential candidate.

The messages between Page and Strzok have been cited by Trump and congressional Republicans of alleged political bias at the FBI and Justice Department during the investigations of interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails when she was secretary of state. She testified behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2018.

A Justice Department inspector general report released last year found that the actions of some agents hurt the FBI’s reputation – including the messages from Strzok and Page, who according to the report, were having an extramarital affair

But the report found no evidence connecting the decision-making in the Clinton probe to political bias.

In the newly released interview Page says she decides to speak out and “take my power back” as the president continues to use her and Strzok’s names as a political attack line.

Trump frequently attacks and mocks Page and Strzok at his rallies and in photo ops, calling them “the lovers” and accusing them of politically motivated attacks on his presidency. At an Oct. 11 rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Trump called Page and Strzok “corrupt” and “disgusting,” saying they put their messages on the FBI server so their spouses wouldn’t find out.

“That didn’t work out too well for Lisa Strzok and Lisa Page, did it?” Trump said.

Page said she would like to say the president’s attacks don’t interfere with her daily life but it’s difficult, saying she will “wince” if she thinks someone could recognize her on the Metro.

She said it’s “intimidating” to be attacked by the president by name.

“When the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me,” she added.

Next Monday, the Justice Department’s inspector general is expected to release the findings of another investigation into bias inside the FBI and Justice Department during the federal investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Daily Beast reported the inspector general’s office told Page and Strzok their romantic relationship would not be disclosed but it was reported in news outlets and after Republicans and the president asked questions about it the Justice Department released some of their text messages to reporters.

Page says the texts that were released were “cherry-picked” and “selected for their political impact,” adding that she wasn’t given the chance to put them in context.

Page declined to discuss the findings of the upcoming inspector general’s report but said some of the text messages cited by Trump and other Republicans were taken out of context and that she didn’t do anything wrong. Federal employees are barred from partisan political activity under the Hatch Act but Page said she was within her rights to share political opinions in private conversations.

“I don’t engage in any sort of partisan politicking at all. But having an opinion and sharing that opinion publicly or privately with another person is squarely within the permissible bounds of the Hatch Act,” she said.

Trump has yet to comment on the Daily Beast interview.

Thomas Bounias/iStock(WASHINGTON) — First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations Monday morning, declaring this year’s theme to be “The Spirit of America.”

The theme appeared to be a safer choice than in previous years, which included blood-red trees mocked for looking like something out of The Handmaid’s Tale.



The first lady tweeted a short video of herself admiring the decorations and applying some finishing touches as she strolled around the White House.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

“’The Spirit of America’ is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season,” Trump tweeted.

According to a statement released by her office, each wing and room of the White House highlights a different aspect of “The Spirit of America.”

The East Wing features the Gold Star Family Tree, which the statement says was decorated by Gold Star families. The Green Room displays “classic Christmas tales” along with the White House Advent calendar. According to the statement, the State Dining Room, “celebrates America the beautiful,” with a gingerbread rendition of the South Portico of the White House and landmarks from across the country.

The decorations include more than 15,000 bows, 200 pounds of gingerbread, and 58 Christmas trees, the statement said.

“When I travel the country, I am inspired by the hard working people and families that I meet,” the first lady said. “No matter which state they call home, many Americans share a strong set of values and deep appreciation for the traditions and history of our great nation. Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for Christmas.”

“The Spirit of America” appears to strike a balance between traditional displays and Melania Trump’s flair for cutting-edge style.

Both the 2017 and 2018 Christmas decorations faced harsh criticism online for the unique choices of white, leafless branches lining the hallways and the red Christmas trees last year.

Melania’s Christmas decorations look like they’re straight out of the Shining pic.twitter.com/mVMY7yuxIZ — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 26, 2018

why do the White House Christmas decorations look like Voldemort is about to come back pic.twitter.com/nF0GxCaxUq — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) November 27, 2017

Compared to those choices, critics may have a tough time taking issue with this year’s relatively traditional decoration decisions.

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Cowboy boot-wearing Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

Struggling to gain traction at the national level, the red-state Democrat failed to reach 2% in any of the Democratic National Committee qualifying polls, graced the Democratic presidential debate stage only once and raised just $4.36 million during his 202-day campaign.

“Today, I am suspending my campaign to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for President,” Bullock said in a statement Monday. “While there were many obstacles we could not have anticipated when entering this race, it has become clear that in this moment, I won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates.”

The governor entered the 2020 presidential race with a proven bipartisan record and was quick to pick up a sought-after endorsement from Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, the longest-serving statewide-elected Democrat.

Bullock’s pitch to America was that he was the only candidate who could beat President Donald Trump because he won statewide reelection the same year that Trump won Montana by 20 percentage points in the 2016 presidential race.

In July, on the Democratic presidential debate stage, Bullock warned the other candidates, “I come from a state where a lot of people voted for Donald Trump. Let’s not kid ourselves. He will be hard to beat.”

At the center of the Bullock campaign was getting rid of “dark money” in politics — donations where the names of donors are not disclosed — and overturning the 2010 Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. FEC, which allowed unlimited spending in elections by corporations and unions.

“I entered this race as a voice to win back the places we lost, bridge divides and rid our system of the corrupting influence of Dark Money,” he wrote in announcing his suspension. “While the concerns that propelled me to enter in the first place have not changed, I leave this race filled with gratitude and optimism, inspired and energized by the good people I’ve had the privilege of meeting over the course of the campaign.”

As Montana’s attorney general, Bullock gained national attention by bringing Citizens United back to the Supreme Court. He challenged the 2010 decision on the grounds that it infringed on his state’s longtime ban on corporate money in politics, but the court rejected his argument, writing, “There can be no serious doubt that Citizens United applies to Montana law.”

Bullock’s campaign did bring a sense of humor to the race. His team launched a website to help everyone figure out if Greenland was for sale in the wake of reports Trump wanted to purchase it; got former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci to send Bullock a personalized video through Cameo saying, “We support you Steve B. … I’m behind you 100%. See you at the finish line!”; and most recently, released a video of Bullock telling Thanksgiving-themed dad jokes.

Bullock’s term as governor of Montana ends in 2020. He has previously said that he will “absolutely not” run for the U.S. Senate because he likes to bring people together and wants to have dinner with his kids.

“While he plans to work hard to elect Democrats in the state and across the country in 2020, it will be in his capacity as a Governor and a senior voice in the Democratic Party — not as a candidate for U.S. Senate,” Galia Slayen, the Bullock campaign’s communications director, said in a statement.

