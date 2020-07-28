Politics News – ABC News Radio

Barr testimony live updates: AG faces questions on 2020 election

Trump campaign accused of using ‘pass-through’ vendors to obscure $170 million in payments

Twitter temporarily limits Donald Trump Jr.’s account for COVID-19 misinformation

National Guard officer challenges Trump admin account of White House protest crackdown

Senate GOP, White House propose cutting unemployment checks in coronavirus relief plan

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/Political News and Headlines From ABC News RadioTue, 28 Jul 2020 17:52:02 +0000(c) ABC News Radioen-USSquarespace V5 Site Server v5.13.594-SNAPSHOT-1 (http://www.squarespace.com)ABC AudioTue, 28 Jul 2020 17:51:58 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/barr-testimony-live-updates-ag-faces-questions-on-2020-elect.html360296:6358747:36301206

Official White House Photo by Tia DufourBy ALEXANDER MALLIN, KATHERINE FAULDERS and LUKE BARR, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday for the first time in his year-and-a-half long tenure as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

Democrats are grilling him over a long list of controversies and his repeated interventions in matters of intere

Barr’s appearance follows more than a year of stand-offs and delays — he hasn’t appeared before any congressional committee since May 2019 when he testified to a Senate panel on his handling of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election — later declining to appear before the House.

Here’s how the hearing unfolded, please refresh this page for updates:

1:21 p.m. Barr vents anger in exchange on Stone, faces questions on 2020 election

Barr appears to be growing increasingly rankled as Democrats lob accusation after accusation against him, while either declining to let him respond or interrupting him saying they are reclaiming their time when he tries to answer.

During a probing line of questioning about Barr’s intervention in the sentencing recommendation for longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Pa., attempts to drill down why Barr would overrule prosecutors who had issued their recommendations for Stone’s sentencing based on clearly spelled out DOJ guidelines, as well as who raised the case with Barr in the first place.

Barr fires back, noting that Judge Amy Berman Jackson eventually sentenced Stone to three years in prison, below the original recommendation Barr had overruled.

“The Judge agreed with me, congressman, the judge agreed with me!” Barr said as Deutch pressed him.

“The issue here is whether Roger Stone was treated different because he was friends with the president,” Deutch said. “Mr. Attorney General, can you think of any other cases where the defendant threatened to kill a witness, threatened a judge, lied to a judge, where the Department of Justice claimed that those were mere technicalities?”

Barr declines to answer the question directly, instead repeating his previous statement that Judge Berman Jackson “agreed” with his lowered recommendation.

During later questioning with vice presidential hopeful Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Barr says he is not familiar with the high-profile case of the death of Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old unarmed Black man who died after he was apprehended by Aurora, Colorado, police in August 2019.

Rep. Cedric Richmond questions Barr on his unfounded claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud.

Barr, asked whether he believed the 2020 presidential election will be “rigged,” says, “I have no reason to think it will be.” He adds, though, that he stood by his claims that increased mail-in voting presents a “high risk” of massive fraud.

“What I have talked about, made very clear is that I’m not talking about accommodations by people of who have to be out of the state or have particular need not to — inability to go and vote,” Barr said. “What I’m talking about is the wholesale conversion of the election to mail-in voting.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries confronts Barr with statements from Trump that he says raise the idea that Trump might not leave office if defeated in November. Asked what he would do if Trump loses but refuses to leave office, Barr answers, “If the results are clear I would leave office.”

Asked to defend his praise of Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, Barr argues former President Barack Obama was largely to blame for the current lag in testing the country is experiencing.

“The problem with the testing system was a function of President Obama’s mishandling at the CDC and efforts to centralize everything in the CDC,” Barr said.

“That is inaccurate,” Jeffries shoots back.

12:40 p.m. Barr asks for a recess

Barr asks for a recess, and the House Judiciary hearing stands adjourned for approximately five minutes.

12:06 p.m. Barr pushes back against accusations he has politicized the DOJ, says officers are “on the defense” in Portland

Nadler begins his line of questioning noting that Barr incorrectly stated at a July 22 press conference at the White House that the pilot launch of “Operation Legend” in Kansas City had yielded 200 arrests in a span of mere weeks.

“Correct,” Barr said, when Nadler noted Barr “misspoke.”

“Operation Legend” in Kansas City has, in fact, had only resulted in one arrest in Kansas City at the time Barr made his remarks.

Nadler uses the exchange to try to accuse Barr of wielding the Justice Department’s powers to assist in Trump’s campaign for reelection. He pushes him to answer whether he’s discussed the campaign with Trump, and Barr acknowledges it has come up in conversations but seeks to disconnect that from law enforcement matters.

Barr repeatedly pushes back, saying he rejects the idea that the department has sought to suppress protests rather than arrest those committing violence and vandalism of federal property. He also argues Nadler was conflating the anti-crime initiative under “Operation Legend” and the deployment of federal officers to cities where rioters have threatened federal property.

“We’re not out looking for trouble.” Bill Barr defends federal law enforcement actions in Portland, Oregon: “Federal courts are under attack. Since when is it okay to try to burn down a federal court?” https://t.co/TtCZXxSTLG pic.twitter.com/s2hrpAZRdA — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2020

In his first exchange with a Republican on the committee, Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Barr seeks to negate claims that he has politicized the Justice Department.

“What enemies [of the administration] have I indicted? Could you point to one indictment?” Barr said. “You you say I helped the president’s friends. The cases that are cited, the Stone case and the Flynn case, are both cases where I determined that some intervention was necessary to rectify the rule of law.”

He repeats that he believes the prosecution of Roger Stone was “righteous” and that he only intervened out of a belief that the prosecutors initially recommended an excessive sentence for him.

“The president’s friends don’t deserve special breaks but they also don’t deserve to be treated more harshly than other people,” Barr said.

Asked if he believes the role of the attorney general was to be the “president’s wingman,” as Eric Holder one referred to himself, Barr answers, “No, I have already described what I think the duty of the attorney general is.”

He adds of the actions by federal officers in Portland that they are largely, “on the defense” against violent rioters trying to damage the courthouse.

“We are not looking for trouble,” Barr said. “If the state and city would provide the law enforcement services that other jurisdictions do we would have no need for additional Marshals in the courthouse.”

11:46 a.m. Barr says Justice Department operates independent from Trump

In his opening remarks, Barr defends his “independent judgment” in Justice Department handlings, insisting he has not inappropriately acted to please the president.

“Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus ‘Russiagate’ scandal, many of the Democrats on this committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions,” Barr said. “Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that appears to be your agenda today.”

Barr went on to say Trump “has not attempted to interfere” in his prosecutorial decisions, which might include lessening the sentencing recommendation for the president’s longtime friend and campaign adviser Roger Stone and the move to dismiss charges against his first national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Bill Barr says Pres. Trump “has told me from the start that he expects me to exercise my independent judgement.” “It is precisely because I feel complete freedom to what I think is right that induced me to serve once again as attorney general.” https://t.co/TtCZXxSTLG pic.twitter.com/elAqJSd0Fo — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2020

“My decisions on criminal matters have been left to my independent judgment, based on the law and fact, without any direction or interference from the White House or anyone outside the Department,” Barr said.



11:33 a.m. Nadler says Barr has “aided and abetted the worst failings” of Trump, Jordan goes after Russia investigation, playing video of violence around protests

After saying he’s fine after a minor car accident on the way to the hearing, Nadler opens by portraying Barr as a corrupt actor blatantly bending the power of the nation’s top law enforcement agency to benefit Trump personally and politically.

“Your tenure has been marked by a persistent war against the department’s professional core in an apparent attempt to secure favors for the president,” Nadler said. “In your time at the department, you have aided and abetted the worst failings of the president.”

He took Barr to task for the department’s recent actions against protesters and its handling of the unrest in Portland and Seattle, where Barr has defended the actions of federal officers sent to protect federal courthouses.

“Others have lost sight of the importance of civil rights law, but now we see the full force of the federal government brought to bear against citizens demonstrating for the advancement of their own civil rights,” Nadler said. “There is no precedent for the Department of Justice to actively seek out conflict with American citizens under such flimsy pretext or for such petty purposes.”

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler to Attorney General Bill Barr: “Your tenure has been marked by a persistent war against the Department’s professional corps in an apparent attempt to secure favors for the president.” https://t.co/TtCZXxSTLG pic.twitter.com/0Zip28TdhD — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2020

Nadler went on to preview several controversies that House Democrats will look to confront Barr on, including but not limited to the deployment of federal law enforcement to cities experiencing unrest and protests, unfounded statements regarding mass voter fraud, and “amplifying” conspiracies coming from Trump by investigating the investigators who launched the Russia probe.

“The message these actions send is clear, in this Justice Department the president’s enemies will be punished and his friends will be protected no matter the cost, no matter the cost of liberty, no matter the cost of justice,” Nadler said. “The administration has twisted the Department of Justice into a shadow of its former self capable of serving most Americans only after it has first served those in power. This committee has a responsibility to protect Americans from that kind of corruption, Mr. Barr.”

Republican ranking member Jim Jordan then took over, using his remarks to highlight alleged abuses in the beginnings of the Russia investigation.

“Spying, that one word. That’s why they are after you, Mr. Attorney General,” Jordan said.

Jordan then introduced a roughly 10-minute long video splicing clips from the media and other politicians referring to protests around the country as “peaceful protests” side- by-side with clips of violence and an emotional statement from a family member of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed by looters in the city on June 2.



9:38 a.m. Hearing delayed after Nadler in car accident

A committee source confirms House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., was in a car accident on his was to the hearing, but he is okay and was en route to Capitol Hill in a cab.

The car hit something, but Nadler is not injured.

The hearing will be delayed for at least 45 minutes.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/rss-comments-entry-36301206.xmlABC AudioTue, 28 Jul 2020 15:59:59 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/trump-campaign-accused-of-using-pass-through-vendors-to-obsc.html360296:6358747:36301270

Official White House Photo by Andrea HanksBy SOO RIN KIM and WILL STEAKIN, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — An ethics watchdog group has accused President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of obscuring nearly $170 million worth of campaign spending through so-called “pass-through” vendors linked to campaign leadership instead of disclosing the true recipients of the funds.

In an FEC complaint filed on Tuesday, the Washington-based nonpartisan group Campaign Legal Center said American Made Media Consultants and Parscale Strategy, two companies set up and by run by campaign leadership, including former campaign manager Brad Parscale, have been disguised as providing a variety of services to the campaign, when in reality they have essentially served as “clearing house” firms that dole out contracts and payments to various subcontractors and vendors without revealing the ultimate recipients of the donor money.

Since 2019, the Trump campaign and Trump Make American Great Again committee, a joint fundraising committee with the Republican Party, have reported paying American Made Media Consultants and Parscale Strategy nearly $170 million for services such as fundraising, digital consulting, print and online advertising, video production, list rental, software and subscriptions — much of which, according to public records and media reports, appears to be subcontracted out to other companies that have not been reported in disclosure records as being paid by the campaign.

The lack of disclosure of the campaign’s payments to subcontractors, Campaign Legal Center wrote in the complaint, is a violation of the Federal Election Commission rule that requires campaigns to itemize disbursements to its ultimate vendors.

“By failing to report payments to the campaign’s true vendors and employees, the Trump campaign and Trump Make America Great Again Committee have violated, and continue to violate, federal law’s transparency requirements and undermine the vital public information role that reporting is intended to serve,” the Campaign Legal Center wrote in the complaint.

“The campaign’s failure to itemize disbursements to its ultimate vendors means that the public is left in the dark about the entities working for the Trump campaign, the nature of their services, and the full amount they are paid,” the complaint continued.

“This is just political theater 100 days out” from the election, Parscale, now a senior campaign adviser, told ABC News.

“AMMC is a campaign vendor responsible for arranging and executing media buys and related services at fair market value,” Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement to ABC News when asked about American Made Media’s role in the campaign and the payments. “AMMC does not earn any commissions or fees. It builds efficiencies and saves the campaign money by providing these in-house services that otherwise would be done by outside vendors. The campaign reports all payments to AMMC as required by the FEC. The campaign complies with all campaign finance laws and FEC regulations.”

The Campaign Legal Center complaint comes on the heels of a Business Insider report that the Trump campaign is conducting an “internal review” of its spending over the years following Parscale’s departure as a campaign manager. Jeff DeWit, who recently joined the Trump campaign as its chief operating officer after stepping down as NASA’s chief financial officer, told Business Insider that it’s a review of all campaign contracts and spending, and not focused on Parscale. ABC News has not independently verified the Business Insider report and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to ABC News’ inquiry about the reported review.

Parscale has varying interests in companies that do campaign work, but details about his compensation from those firms is unclear because they’re privately held.

Parscale’s digital firm, Parscale Strategy, which has received more than $2.5 million from the campaign and the TMAGA committee just in the 2020 cycle, has played the role of a conduit vendor by paying the salaries of several top Trump campaign aides, according to the Campaign Legal Center and multiple media reports cited in the complaint.

Parscale Strategy has been paid more than $35 million in total by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and the president’s various fundraising vehicles since 2017, FEC data shows.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Parscale also was involved in the creation of American Made Media Consultants, but he tweeted in February last year that he does not own the company and receives “no percentage of any ad buys from the campaign.”

So far in the 2020 election cycle, American Made Media has been paid $167 million by the Trump campaign and its joint fundraising committee, with more than half of that going to “placed media” and online advertising, campaign disclosures show. Other payments to the company cover various digital consulting, software and web services.

According to the complaint, among the subcontractors known to have provided services to the Trump campaign but not reported as being paid by the campaign is the software company Phunware.

Various media reports and releases from the company itself show that the Austin, Texas-based firm was contracted by American Made Media to create an app — launched in April — that helps the president’s supporters engage with the campaign through a mobile platform that includes a news and social feed, volunteer signup, local event scheduling and mobile ticketing for in-person events.

Financial disclosure reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission show that American Made Media paid or owed Phunware about $3 million in 2019 and that in the first quarter of 2020, American Made Media was the company’s top client. Phunware did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Parscale has repeatedly touted the campaign’s direct involvement in creating and launching the app, including a move to focus on its potential role as a substitute for in-person rallies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another sub-vendor that the complaint says is being paid through American Made Media is Harris Sikes Media, which is listed as a television ad placement agent for the Trump campaign, according to ad-buy records filed with the Federal Communications Commission. Two firms run by the Trump campaign digital director Gary Coby — Realtime Media, which places campaign ads on Snap, and Opn Sesame, which provides peer-to-peer texting services — are also among undisclosed subcontractors for American Made Media, according to the complaint. Harris Sikes Media and Opn Sesame did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. The Trump campaign hasn’t responded to ABC News questions about those companies.

Campaign Legal Center’s federal reforms director, Brendan Fischer, told ABC News it’s not uncommon for campaigns to have sub-vendors that are not itemized, and that’s not unreasonable under some circumstances. One such example, Fischer said, would be if a campaign is contracting with a media consulting firm to produce its TV ads and the media consulting firm subcontracts with a videographer. But it becomes a potential issue when the failure to disclose the ultimate recipient of the money is done in an intentional or substantial manner, Fischer said.

In 2017, Campaign Legal Center filed a similar FEC complaint against Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee for its failure during the 2016 election to properly disclose an opposition research contract with Fusion GPS, which produced the now-infamous Trump-Russia dossier, by listing it under regular legal and consulting services by its law firm, Perkins Coie. It’s not yet known how much the Fusion GPS contract was, but the Clinton campaign paid the law firm a total of $5.6 million during the 2016 election cycle, and the DNC paid the firm a total of $6.7 million, including $66,500 for “research consulting.”

The scale and the scope of the Trump campaign’s opaque spending through American Made Media and Parscale Strategy is unprecedented, Fischer said.

“This $170 million scheme means that voters are left in the dark about a huge amount of money that’s being spent by the Trump campaign,” Fischer said. “The voters don’t know which individuals or entities are being paid by the campaign, how much they’re being paid and what and for what purpose they’re being paid.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/rss-comments-entry-36301270.xmlABC AudioTue, 28 Jul 2020 15:00:37 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/twitter-temporarily-limits-donald-trump-jrs-account-for-covi.html360296:6358747:36301257

DKart/iStockBy BEN GITTLESON and WILL STEAKIN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Twitter has temporarily limited the account belonging to Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest child, for 12 hours after he posted content that violated the company’s policies on misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Twitter spokesperson says that tweets with video both Trump and his son shared — dismissing masks and lockdowns and promoting hydroxychloroquine — violated its “COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

The move comes amid growing tensions between the platform and the president.

The spokesperson, who requested anonymity, said in a statement: “Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We are taking action in line with our policy,” and linked to a blog post with its policy.

The spokesperson added: “We are continuing to take action on new and existing Tweets with the video.”

Another Twitter spokesperson confirmed publicly the account had not been suspended but limited for 12 hours.

“This account has not been permanently suspended. Per the screenshot, the Tweet requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on COVID-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours,” the spokesperson said in a tweet.

Late Monday, both the president and his son shared a video featuring what appeared to be doctor blasting the science and medical health experts’ recommendations about wearing masks and saying there are cures for COVID-19, including hydroxychloroquine.

Later, on both feeds, there was a message reading, “This Tweet is no longer available,” with a link to generic information from Twitter about notices it puts on tweets.

While Trump retweeted an account that shared the same doctor video, Trump Jr. tweeted out the video directly. Twitter tells ABC News because President Trump’s was a retweet, the company will not take similar action against the president’s account.

“The President did not Tweet the video in question, he Retweeted it. Therefore, the account owner of the Tweet he Retweeted will face enforcement action,” another Twitter spokesperson said.

Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have all now taken action against the video which had already generated millions of views.

It’s unclear how many people saw the video before it was taken down.

It appears Trump Jr.’s original tweet has now been deleted.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/rss-comments-entry-36301257.xmlABC AudioTue, 28 Jul 2020 14:20:39 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/national-guard-officer-challenges-trump-admin-account-of-whi.html360296:6358747:36301243

uschools/iStockBy QUINN OWEN, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — An officer of the National Guard will appear before Congress on Tuesday to challenge the Trump administration’s story behind the decision to force protesters out of a park near the White House last month.

Adam DeMarco, an Iraq war veteran and major in the D.C. National Guard, was responsible for coordinating the guard’s support of U.S. Park Police during a June 1 protest against police brutality at Lafayette Park.

In testimony submitted to Congress ahead of the hearing, DeMarco described the demonstrators as largely peaceful and said they faced an “excessive use of force” at the hands of federal police the guardsmen were tasked to support.

“Having served in a combat zone, and understanding how to assess threat environments, at no time did I feel threatened by the protestors or assess them to be violent,” DeMarco wrote in his testimony to the House Natural Resources Committee, which conducts oversight of the National Park Service and Park Police.

DeMarco said he could hardly hear the warnings for people to leave the park from his position north of the White House, and said there was “no indication” protesters knew they were required to leave.

Attorney General William Barr orchestrated the clearing of the park just before President Donald Trump walked through the area for a photo op at a nearby church, as ABC News previously reported. Barr later said expanding the security perimeter was already planned when he found out the president intended to walk over.

The administration has denied that tear gas was used on the demonstrators. But DeMarco directly refuted the claim in his prepared testimony released Monday, saying that the irritation in his eyes and nose reminded him of the gas he was trained by the military to detect. He later found spent tear gas canisters on the street near the park.

“Members of the Committee, the events I witnessed at Lafayette Square on the evening of June 1 were deeply disturbing to me, and to fellow National Guardsmen,” DeMarco said.

U.S. Park Police Acting Chief Gregory Monahan is expected to defend the federal law enforcement response before the committee on Tuesday. While he did not mention a specific instance of protester aggression immediately before the move to clear the park, Monahan said acts of violence in the days leading up to June 1 prompted the decision.

“On the whole, the United States Park Police acted with tremendous restraint in the face of severe violence from a large group of bad actors who caused 50 of my officers to seek medical attention,” Monahan wrote.

Monahan has maintained that clearing the park at the time was necessary to set up a security barricade around the White House and that moving the protesters out of the park was done “once the fencing arrived.” The claim also appears to contradict DeMarco’s testimony.

The D.C. guardsman said materials to set up the fence did not arrive until 9 p.m. that night — more than two hours after the demonstrators were forced to leave.

Both DeMarco and Monahan face questions before a panel of House lawmakers on Tuesday. Attorney General Barr will also testify in a separate hearing focused on his intervention into high profile criminal cases involving Trump’s political allies.

Their appearances before Congress follow months of protests across the country aimed at calling attention to systemic racism in law enforcement. While the demonstrations have been largely peaceful, some have erupted with violence.

Democrats and civil liberties advocates blame the administration for escalating confrontations between law enforcement and protesters in recent months. Trump has threatened the deployment of additional forces to target crime and protect federal property.

Clashes between demonstrators and federal law enforcement in Portland, Oregon, ignited a weeks-long feud between the administration and local officials with the City Council taking action earlier this month to prevent cooperation between local cops and federal agents.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/rss-comments-entry-36301243.xmlABC AudioTue, 28 Jul 2020 02:00:00 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/senate-gop-white-house-propose-cutting-unemployment-checks-i.html360296:6358747:36300918