POLL: 6 in 10 call a recession likely; Trump approval drops by 6 points

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour(WASHINGTON) — Six in 10 Americans say a recession is likely in the next year and as many are concerned about higher prices because of the trade war with China, helping to knock 6 points off President Donald Trump’s job approval rating in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Trump fell from a career-high 44 percent approval in July to 38 percent now, a point off his career average, with 56 percent disapproving. His average rating since taking office remains the lowest on record for any modern president at a comparable point in his term, and he is the first never to have achieved majority approval.

Trump has slipped by a slight 5 percentage points specifically on his handling of the economy, from 51 percent approval in midsummer to 46 percent now. Fewer — 35 percent — approve of his handling of trade negotiations with China, and 60 percent are concerned that the trade dispute will raise the price of things they buy.

Ratings of the U.S. economy overall, 56 percent positive, are down from 65 percent last fall in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates. Most ominously, 60 percent see a recession as very or somewhat likely in the next year. That’s within sight of the 69 percent who said so in November 2007, in advance of the Great Recession.

In another measure, Trump gets far more criticism than credit for his economic stewardship. Americans by nearly a 3-1 margin, 43-16 percent, say his trade and economic policies have increased rather than decreased the chance of a recession in the next year.

