President Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power

TriggerPhoto/iStockBy EVAN MCMURRY and JORDYN PHELPS, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following November’s election.

Asked Wednesday if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election — win or lose — Trump responded, “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.”

He went on to stoke baseless fears of widespread voter fraud with mail-in ballots.

“Get rid of the ballots,” Trump added, “and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”

JUST IN: Asked if he’d “commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election,” Pres. Trump says, “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.” https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/8haEyDVsdx — ABC News (@ABC) September 23, 2020

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.



