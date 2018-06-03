President Trump 'probably does' have the power to pardon himself: Giuliani

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — President Trump’s lead attorney said the president “probably does” have the power to pardon himself.

Rudy Giuliani was discussing with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of whether the president may have tried to obstruct justice in the Russia probe.

When Stephanopoulos asked if the president has the power to pardon himself, Giuliani said he “probably does.”

“He has no intention of pardoning himself,” said Giuliani, a former New York City mayor who is Trump’s lead attorney on the Russia probe. But it is a “really interesting constitutional argument: ‘Can the president pardon himself?'”

Giuliani added, “I think the political ramifications of that would be tough. Pardoning other people is one thing. Pardoning yourself is another. Other presidents have pardoned people in circumstances like this, both in their administration and sometimes the next president even of a different party will come along and pardon.”

Giuliani’s comments come on the heels of the publication of a 20-page-letter from Trump’s legal team to special counsel Robert Mueller that lays out the president’s legal strategy in the Russia investigation.

The letter argues that as president, Trump cannot be indicted, cannot be subpoenaed and could not be guilty of obstruction of justice due to his position as “chief law enforcement officer.”

“It remains our position that the President’s actions here, by virtue of his position as the chief law enforcement officer, could neither constitutionally nor legally constitute obstruction because that would amount to him obstructing himself, and that he could if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired,” reads the letter dated Jan. 29, which was first obtained and reported by The New York Times.

