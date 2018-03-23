President Trump threatens to veto $1.3 trillion spending bill

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to veto the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress.

“I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats,” Trump tweeted Friday morning, adding, “the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., in a swift reply encouraged Trump to veto the spending bill, saying, “Please do.”

“I am just down the street and will bring you a pen,” Corker wrote. “The spending levels without any offsets are grotesque, throwing all of our children under the bus. Totally irresponsible.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also reacted to Trump’s tweet, going as far as to call the omnibus bill a “sad excuse for legislation.”

“I agree @realDonaldTrump should veto this sad excuse for legislation because,” he tweeted, adding, “it’s $1.3 trillion in spending that (almost) no one read.”

The Senate voted 65-32 to pass the spending package, averting another government shutdown. The House approved its version Thursday in a 256-167 vote.

Government funding expires at midnight.

