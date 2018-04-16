President Trump touts GOP's tax cuts in roundtable with Hispanic business leaders

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump arrived in Miami Monday afternoon for the latest in a series of events put on by the White House to promote the GOP’s tax cuts passed late last year.

“Tomorrow is tax day and we’re going to hear from everybody,” Trump said in his opening remarks. “We have heard from so many people, they’re so thrilled. Remember this is the last time we draw up that long, complicated, horrible return.”

With the 2018 midterms on the horizon, Republicans are hoping to counter-messaging from Democrats who have sought to label the cuts as far more favorable to the wealthy than middle-class voters.

A new ABC News/Washington Poll out Monday shows a 10-point Democratic lead among all adults has narrowed to 4 points among registered voters and 5 points among those who say they’re both registered and certain to vote; neither of those is statistically significant.

In January, by contrast, Democrats held similar margins in all three groups – 13, 12 and 15 points, respectively.

“We didn’t get one Democrat to vote for us,” Trump said, setting his sights directly on Florida’s Democratic Senator Bill Nelson. “Senator Nelson was hostile to it. Let me tell you, if for any reason they get in, meaning the Democrats, they’re going to raise your taxes way up high.”

Trump also used the occasion to praise the U.S. military following the missile strikes in Syria that were carried out over the weekend.

“Did our generals do a great job? Did our military do a great job?” Trump polled the room to cheers. “You know with more than 100 missiles shot, they didn’t shoot one down.”

Speaking of his Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin, Trump, who has in the past only said he hires “the best people,” made a rare admission acknowledging some missteps in his initial picks for his Cabinet.

“Not all of my choices were good, but they were great ones,” Trump said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.