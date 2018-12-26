President Trump visits US troops in Iraq

ABC News(AL-ASAD AIRBASE, Iraq) — President Donald Trump made his first trip to visit U.S. troops in a combat zone on Wednesday, traveling unannounced to Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the trip, posting a photo of the president and First Lady Melania Trump with a group of soldiers. According to Sanders, the purpose of the trip was to thank the soldiers “for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.