President's friend: Trump to make 'one or two major changes to his government' soon

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — A friend of President Donald Trump said that when he spoke to him on Saturday, Trump told him he’s “expecting to make one or two major changes to his government very soon,” but “that’s going to be it.”

Asked by ABC News This Week Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz if more staff changes are coming, Trump friend Christopher Ruddy, the founder and CEO of news and opinion site Newsmax, said Trump is “perplexed by all these reports that there’s chaos at the White House or mass staff changes.”

“He told me he thinks the White House is operating like a smooth machine — his words,” said Ruddy. “He did say that he’s expecting to make one or two major changes to his government very soon, and that’s going to be it.”

Ruddy added that other sources in the White House — not the president — told him that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin will be out soon.

But, Ruddy said Trump is happy with both his Chief of Staff John Kelly and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

“But other reports, people like Ben Carson, I’m told that the president is happy with the job he’s doing. He will be staying. Chief of Staff Kelly — the president is happy with the job he is doing. He will be staying,” Ruddy said.

