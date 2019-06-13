Press Secretary Sarah Sanders leaving White House

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving her post, President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump tweeted. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

