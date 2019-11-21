Read opening statements of Fiona Hill and David Holmes for Trump impeachment hearing

Matt Anderson/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia expert, in her opening statement to the House impeachment hearing Thursday, warns of a “fictional narrative” That Ukraine, not Russia, was behind meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Among those who have pursued that narrative: President Donald Trump and, she says, several GOP members of Congress, including some on the committee.

She was joined by David Holmes, the counsel for political affairs at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, who on Friday, behind closed doors and under subpoena, described a phone conversation he said he overheard between President Donald Trump and EU Amb. Gordon Sondland about “the investigations.”

In his opening statement, Holmes detailed his knowledge of the allegations against former Ukraine Amb. Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed from her role, and the impact of her removal on the relationship between the U.S. and incoming Ukrainian administration.



Read Hill’s opening statement here.

Read Holmes’ statement here.



