Rep. Cummings: President Trump's words against racism 'ring hollow'

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — A top-ranking Democratic congressman and former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus said President Trump’s words this weekend against racism “ring hollow” in light of his administration’s actions toward immigrant children, health care and ensuring all eligible Americans are able to vote.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., was asked by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl on This Week Sunday if a tweet by Trump on Saturday denouncing “all types of racism” shows that the president has “gotten the message” about addressing race relations in the U.S.

“No,” Cummings said. “He has not gone far enough. I think it’s a low bar for the president of the United States to simply say he’s against racism. He’s got to do better than that. He’s got to address the people who are spouting racist-type comments and doing racist-type acts. And ‘white supremacy’ — seems like he can’t say those words. But I think he can do better.”

Cummings added that in light of the Trump administration’s actions on health care, voter rights and immigrant children, when he hears the president’s words, they “ring hollow with me.”

Trump drew widespread criticism a year ago when he said there is “blame on both sides” after a violent confrontation between white nationalist rallygoers and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Saturday, a day before Sunday’s one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville clashes, Trump tweeted that he condemns “all types of racism” and that the nation needs to come together.

He also touted low unemployment rates among African-Americans and Hispanics.

Cummings told Karl on Sunday, “It’s one thing to say things. It’s another thing when we look at the direction that you’re going and see that the very things that you say that you stand for, you undermine through your actions.”

