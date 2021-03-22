Rep. Deb Haaland dons indigenous design during historic swearing-in ceremony

Sarah Silbiger/Getty ImagesBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Deb Haaland was photographed wearing an Indigenous-inspired look for her swearing-in ceremony as secretary of interior.

The look included a traditional ribbon skirt designed by Reecreeations.

The skirt was adorned with a variety of rich ribboned colors, butterflies and corn. The New Mexico lawmaker also paired it with Laguna Pueblo moccasins and a concho belt.

Haaland is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.

“Today not just as a ribbon skirt maker but as an Indigenous woman….I feel SO SEEN,” Reecreeations shared in a post about Haaland’s skirt. “I know that feeling echoes tremendously with relatives all across Turtle Island. I am so proud to have been a part of this historic moment in some way.”

The post continued to explain that ribbon skirts serve as a reminder of the matriarchal power Indigenous women hold.

“They carry stories of survival, resilience, adaption and sacredness. As survivors of genocide, we wear our ribbon skirts to stay grounded in our teachings, to stay connected to the earth and our ancestors,” the company said.

Haaland was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at the historic ceremony.

The new secretary of interior thanked President Joe Biden and Harris in an Instagram post. “I am honored and ready to work,” she said. “I look forward to tackling some of the nation’s most pressing issues with @USInterior so that future generations can enjoy our public lands and waters for years to come.”

This isn’t Haaland’s first time donning Indigenous-inspired style for a historic affair. She also wore a yellow ribbon skirt in January for Inauguration Day.

