Rep. Duncan Hunter to resign shortly after the holidays

Joe Raedle/Getty Images(SAN DIEGO, Calif.) — The California congressman and his wife are accused of using some of the money for golf outings and family vacations.

Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter of California will resign shortly after the holidays after pleading guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy in a case surrounding his alleged misuse of $250,000 in campaign donations for personal expenses such as family vacations and oral surgeries.

“Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress,” he said in an email sent from his congressional office. ” It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years.”

