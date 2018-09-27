Republican leaders 'don't want truth known' about Brett Kavanaugh, accuser's lawyer says

Mario Tama/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Brett Kavanaugh’s latest accuser, says Republican leaders “don’t want the truth known” about the Supreme Court nominee’s alleged sexual misconduct.

“The president and Brett Kavanaugh and his supporters, for some reason, they now don’t want the FBI investigating this, they don’t want the truth known,” Avenatti told ABC News’ chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview Thursday on “Good Morning America.”

Avenatti, who is known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, posted to Twitter on Wednesday a photo of his newest client, Julie Swetnick, along with court documents detailing her allegations against Kavanaugh, who faces a high-stakes Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday.

“My client has offered to take a polygraph exam if Brett Kavanaugh does. Brett Kavanaugh refuses. My client has offered to testify in front of the Senate committee. Evidently, the Republicans don’t want to hear from her,” Avenatti added. “This is a search for the truth … and my client is telling the truth.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.