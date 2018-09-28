Republican Sen. Jeff Flake says he will vote for Brett Kavanaugh

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The Republican who’s considered a swing vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Friday he’s voting in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

The decision by the outgoing senator from Arizona comes a day after Kavanaugh testified before the committee, as did Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

“Yesterday, we heard compelling testimony from Dr. Ford, as well as a persuasive response from Judge Kavanaugh,” Flake said in a statement Friday. “I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty.

“What I do know is that our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law. While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well,” he said in the statement.

“I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.