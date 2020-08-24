RNC 2020 Day 1: Renomination of President Trump underway by roll call vote

Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty ImagesBy MEREDITH DELISO and LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Republicans opened their scaled-back national convention Monday with a roll call vote to formally renominate President Donald Trump to top the Republican ticket in November.

The overall theme of the convention, “Honoring the Great American Story,” will highlight “the promise and greatness of America” and Trump’s “leadership and what he has planned for the future,” a Trump campaign official said.

Each night will also have a sub-theme; on Monday, it is “Land of Promise.”

Before attention turns to primetime programming, the presidential nomination, seconding speeches and roll call will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday morning.

As previously reported by ABC News, Trump is expected to be a part of the programming for each night of the convention.

Here’s how the day is unfolding:



11:00 a.m. Roll call vote to renominate Trump underway

The convention has begun a state-by-state roll call vote on the renomination of President Donald Trump.

After tests and temperature checks, 336 delegates representing 50 states, five territories and Washington, D.C., are participating in the process from inside the ballroom of the Charlotte Convention Center. They have been asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Trump and Pence are scheduled to land in Charlotte around the time delegates plan to announce the results of their vote and are expected to make an appearance at the convention.



9:30 a.m. Republicans renominate Pence for VP

Delegates renominate Vice President Mike Pence with a unanimous vote Monday morning ahead of their roll call vote on Trump.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivered a brief speech making the nomination.

The vote received a standing ovation from RNC delegates.



Convention speakers:

Those scheduled to speak on the first night include:

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA

Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis couple that went viral after waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters

Donald Trump, Jr., eldest son of the president

