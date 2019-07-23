Robert Mueller asks to bring his chief of staff with him for congressional testimony: Sources

Luka Banda/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Former special counsel Robert Mueller has requested to bring his former chief of staff with him for his testimony into Russian interference in the 2016 election scheduled on Capitol Hill Wednesday, sources told ABC News.

Mueller has asked members of both committees to swear Aaron Zebley in to appear as a witness, the sources said.

Witnesses before House committees are generally permitted to have counsel with them.

But if the chairman allows Zebley to be sworn in before the committee, Zebley would also be permitted to speak on Mueller’s behalf if the former special counsel so chose.

