Roger Stone associate Randy Credico appears before Mueller grand jury

(WASHINGTON) — A past associate of Roger Stone, President Donald Trump's longtime ally and a veteran political operative, appeared before a federal grand jury in Washington Friday after being subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Political humorist and radio show host Randy Credico is the latest Stone associate to be summoned to testify in Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Credico arrived at court Friday morning with his therapy dog, Bianca. When asked whether he’s ready to testify, Credico told ABC News, “I don’t know. I guess I’m looking forward to it to be over.”

“How did I ever the hell get involved in this mess is what I’d like to know,” Credico added. “A nice guy like me. What a nice guy like me doing in a place like this?”

Credico’s lawyer, Marty Stolar, said Credico “will respond to any questions that are asked of him” and that “he will tell the truth as is his obligation.”

Jerome Corsi, who until recently served as Washington bureau chief for InfoWars — the program hosted by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones — was also scheduled to testify before Mueller’s grand jury Friday, but his appearance was canceled late Thursday night, his lawyer David Gray told ABC News. When asked for additional details on the matter, Gray declined to comment.

ABC News has reported that at least 10 individuals associated with Stone have been contacted by the special counsel.

In addition to Credico, the individuals include Stone associates and former Trump campaign aides Michael Caputo and Sam Nunberg; Kristin Davis, the one-time “Manhattan Madam” who has worked for Stone and remains close to him; Stone’s former driver and assistant, John Kakanis; Stone’s one-time social media adviser, Jason Sullivan, and former Stone aide Andrew Miller.

Additionally, ABC News has previously reported Mueller’s team spent almost an hour interviewing Theodore Roosevelt “Ted” Malloch, an American academic and conservative author based in London, after federal agents detained him at Boston’s Logan Airport in March.

Credico has surfaced as a possible link between Stone and Assange. Stone told Congress in September 2017 that he asked Credico to act as an intermediary between him and WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange.

Stone, who has taken credit for persuading President Trump to get into politics, served as an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign but left amid controversy in 2015. Stone continued to advise Trump informally after he left the campaign. He has been under scrutiny, in part, because of statements he made in August 2016 that hinted he may have known in advance about WikiLeaks’ plan to release damaging information on Clinton. He says he didn’t.

In July, Stone told ABC News that he is the unnamed Trump campaign regular who corresponded with Russian hackers, as described in special counsel Mueller’s July 13 indictment against a dozen Russians intelligence officers, posing under the name Guccifer 2.0, who allegedly engaged in a sustained effort to hack Democrats and Clinton aides during the 2016 presidential campaign. Stone said the exchanges were brief and innocuous and he denies knowing Russian operatives were behind Guccifer 2.0.

Stone told ABC News in May that he would never “flip” and cooperate with investigators against President Trump. “I will never betray this president,” Stone told ABC News. “Under no circumstances will I bear false witness against President Trump.”

