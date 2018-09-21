Rosenstein to McCabe 25th Amendment viable option

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sources familiar with the memos of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe confirm to ABC News that according to those memos during a conversation in May 2017 between McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – Rosenstein suggested that McCabe and or others wear a wire when speaking with President Donald Trump.

Additionally, sources tell ABC News according to the memos – Rosenstein told McCabe he could recruit members of the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office for being unfit. Rosenstein believed he would be able to convince Attorney General Jeff Sessions and then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to sign on, according to the sources.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

