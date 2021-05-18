Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, to announce he’s running for governor of New York

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Andrew Giuliani, the son of close Trump ally and embattled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, will announce his run for governor of New York on Tuesday afternoon.

ABC News previously reported that Giuliani was “strongly considering” a bid to run against three-time incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and that he was meeting with Republican leaders across the state.

Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rob Astorino, who was the GOP’s nominee for the office in 2014, are the other Republicans in the race to unseat Cuomo, although Cuomo hasn’t officially announced his intent to seek a fourth term.

“I’m a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA,” Giuliani told the New York Post. “Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. It’s Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden.”

Rudy Giuliani served as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Andrew Giuliani, who served as Trump’s special assistant in the White House, told Politico he’d spoken to Trump about entering the race.

“President Trump certainly understands the importance of a strong primary,” he told the Post. “I am not going to run away from who I am and what I’ve done. I worked for four years in the Trump White House.”

“The Trump White House was excellent in getting Americans to work and into successful careers. I will do that for New York,” he added.

Ahead of the 2008 election, Andrew Giuliani, who was 21 at the time, told The New York Times he and his father were trying to reconcile their relationship after not speaking “for a decent amount of time.”

The elder Giuliani is currently under investigation after federal investigators executed search warrants on his Manhattan home and office. The warrant cited Giuliani’s work on matters related to Ukraine and his business dealings with two indicted Soviet-born associates.

