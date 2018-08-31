Sam Patten, Manafort associate, charged with violating foreign agents act

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — A veteran Republican lobbyist with reported ties to a Russian national whom special counsel Robert Mueller indicted in June has been charged with foreign lobbying violations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., announced Friday.

Samuel Patten is accused of acting “as an agent of a foreign principal, to wit, the Opposition Bloc (a Ukrainian political party) and its members, without registering” as a foreign lobbyist, according to court documents filed Friday.

On his website, Patten describes himself as an “international political consultant,” and lists Russia and Ukraine as places he has worked. According to media reports, Patten has business ties to Konstantin Kilimnik, who was indicted by Mueller earlier this year alongside former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Patten was scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Friday morning for an arraignment.

