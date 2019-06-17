SCOTUS says states can continue to prosecute for same crime as federal government

dkfielding/iStock(WASHINGTON) — In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday has upheld an exception to the Fifth Amendment’s ban on “double jeopardy,” allowing a state and the federal government to each prosecute an individual for the same action if it violates both state and federal laws.

The case could have incidentally expanded the presidential pardon power by ending the exception, but the court did not take that step.



This is a developing story. Please check for updates.



