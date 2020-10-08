Second debate between Trump, Biden to be virtual

JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty ImagesBy WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday morning that the second debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will be virtual.

The scheduled town hall format will remain for the Oct. 15 debate, but CPD said “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved,” the candidates would participate remotely form separate locations.

Questioners will still be with moderator Steve Scully at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, as previously planned.

The safety of the next debate came into question after Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnoses last week, which required the president to be hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center. Trump returned to the White House on Monday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.