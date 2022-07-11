Sen. Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

(NEW YORK) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said Sunday night.

The New York senator, who is vaccinated and double boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms, Justin Goodman said in a statement.

“As a part of his regular testing regimen, Leader Schumer received a positive test result for COVID-19. The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms,” Goodman said. “He greatly appreciates the protection the vaccine has provided him and encourages everyone to test regularly and get vaccinated and boosted.”

Schumer will quarantine this week and work remotely, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Goodman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near-constant contact with his colleagues,” he added. “As we do every week, we will provide any updates to the Senate floor schedule as the week progresses.”

The Senate is scheduled to return from its two-week recess on Monday.

ABC News’ Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.