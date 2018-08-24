Sen. John McCain to discontinue brain cancer treatment, family says

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year, has decided to discontinue treatment, his family said in a statement Friday.

Last summer McCain said he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, “and the prognosis was serious,” his family said in a statement.

“In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the McCain family said. “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

