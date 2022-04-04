Senate negotiators strike deal for $10 billion in COVID funding
(WASHINGTON) — Key Senate negotiators have announced that they have struck a deal to move forward on legislation that will provide an additional $10 billion in COVID relief.
Half of the funds will go to development and the purchase of therapeutics. The other half of the funds will be given to HHS for use with slightly broader COVID-related discretion.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
