'Show me where the president did anything to be impeached': House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The top Republican in the House of Representatives asserted Sunday that President Donald Trump has done “nothing” wrong, and claimed that the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has been set on impeaching Trump since “the day the president won the election.”

“I think Congressman [Jerrold] Nadler decided to impeach the president the day the president won the election,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on “This Week” Sunday.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos pressed McCarthy on something Nadler said earlier on “This Week.” Nadler said, “Impeachment is a long way down the road.”

“Well, listen to exactly what he said. He talks about impeachment before he even became chairman, and then he says you got to persuade people to get there. There’s nothing that the president did wrong,” the House minority leader said.

“Nothing?” Stephanopoulos pressed.

“In this process, to be impeached? Show me where the president did anything to be impeached,” McCarthy responded.

