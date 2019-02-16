Special counsel agrees Paul Manafort's crimes call for 19-24 years in prison

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office agreed that onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s financial crimes warrant a prison sentence of 19-24 years, but stops short of taking a position of their own on a suggested prison term.

Special counsel prosecutors refrain from taking a position of their own on Manafort’s sentencing, but call his crimes “serious, longstanding, and bold.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

