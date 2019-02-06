Stacey Abrams gives historic Democratic response: 'We do not succeed alone'

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images(ATLANTA) — Stacey Abrams made history Tuesday night by delivering the Democratic response to the State of the Union as the first African-American woman to give the formal response to a president’s address.

“Our power and strength as Americans lives in our hard work and our belief in more. My family understood firsthand that while success is not guaranteed, we live in a nation where opportunity is possible. But we do not succeed alone,” Abrams said in her address, which she delivered from Atlanta following President Donald Trump’s address in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill.

“In these United States, when times are tough, we can persevere because our friends and neighbors will come for us. Our first responders will come for us,” she said.

The selection of Abrams, a Democratic rising star who gained national attention after losing a tight gubernatorial race in Georgia during the 2018 midterms, breaks from the tradition of having an elected member of the House or Senate give the opposition party’s much-watched response.

Democrats are also keenly aware of the power of mobilizing African-American voters across the country — a factor that gave Sen. Bernie Sanders a boost in his presidential campaign in 2016 and hampered Hillary Clinton’s run. And when Democrats took back the House in the midterms, exit polls showed black women voted for Democrats at higher rates than any other group.

While the 2020 election is still 637 days away, John Hudak, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution said it was likely a factor in the Democrat’s selection process because of the growing number of elected Democrats who have either announced or speculated about a possible presidential run.

Hudak said that if any of the popular elected Democrats who may be wading into the 2020 waters were selected, “the Democratic leadership would look like they’re playing favorites.”

“Stacey Abrams isn’t going to have to worry about internal House politics or internal Senate politics. She can go out and five an inspiring speech that introduces herself to a national audience and lays out a Democratic vision for public policy in the future,” Hudak said.

The tradition of having a member or members of the opposition party respond to the State of the Union started in 1966, according to House of Representatives records, and in recent years, the performances that tend to stand out do so for negative reasons.

