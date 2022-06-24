States introduce new abortion laws after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Live updates

(WASHINGTON) — After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion, states are taking action.

The court’s ruling rolled back constitutional protection for abortion rights, giving each state the power to decide.

Several states had trigger laws in place that immediately banned abortion if Roe was overturned. Others guarantee the right to an abortion under state laws or their constitutions.

Some states are now introducing new laws, emboldened by the Supreme Court’s decision.

Latest updates:

Jun 24, 2:11 pm

Indiana legislators to address abortion in special session

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said a special session of the General Assembly next month will address abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana,” Holcomb said in a statement. “I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.”

Jun 24, 2:10 pm

South Carolina governor vows to push for passage of ‘fetal heartbeat bill’

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, vowed to push for more abortion restrictions on the heels of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us,” McMaster tweeted.

He added, “By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

The law requires doctors to perform ultrasounds on pregnant women seeking an abortion to determine if cardiac activity can be detected, which typically occurs around six weeks — before many women know they’re pregnant.

The law had been blocked, pending the outcome of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in a 6-3 vote along party lines.

Additionally, the state’s attorney general, Alan Wilson, announced he has filed a motion in federal court to lift the injunction of the law.

Jun 24, 1:11 pm

Alabama governor seeks to enforce abortion ban

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday the state will work to enforce a 2019 law that makes performing an abortion at any stage a felony unless the mother’s health is in danger.

“Currently, there is a halt by a federal judge on the enforcement of that law, but now that Roe is overturned, the state will immediately ask the court to strike down any legal barriers to enforcing this law,” Ivey said in a statement.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall also issued a statement calling on all abortion clinics in the state to close.

“Any abortionist or abortion clinic operating in the State of Alabama in violation of Alabama law should immediately cease and desist operations,” Marshall said.

The right to an abortion is not protected under Alabama’s state constitution.

Jun 24, 1:10 pm

Virginia governor seeks to ban abortion after 15 weeks

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will seek to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy following the Supreme Court decision to overrule Roe v. Wade, his office confirmed to ABC News.

Virginians elected a pro-life governor and he supports finding consensus on legislation,” spokesperson Macaulay Porter said.

She added, “He has tapped Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to do so and prioritize protecting life when babies begin to feel pain in the womb, including a 15-week threshold.”

Youngkin released a statement Friday morning praising the court’s decision, saying it “rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states.”

Jun 24, 12:56 pm

Missouri announces abortion ban after Supreme Court ruling

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a tweet Friday that Missouri has banned abortions following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

“In response to today’s SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, I have signed a proclamation activating the ‘Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act,’ ending elective abortions in the State,” Parson wrote.

With the overturning of Roe, nearly half of the nation’s 50 states are prepared to ban all or nearly all abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights policy organization.