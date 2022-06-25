States introduce new abortion laws after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Live updates

(WASHINGTON) — After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion, states are taking action.

The court’s ruling rolled back constitutional protection for abortion rights, giving each state the power to decide.

Several states had trigger laws in place that immediately banned abortion if Roe was overturned. Others guarantee the right to an abortion under state laws or their constitutions.

Some states are now introducing new laws, emboldened by the Supreme Court’s decision.

Latest updates:

Jun 24, 6:36 pm

Alabama abortion ban allowed to go into effect

An emergency motion to end an injunction against a 2019 law that made abortion illegal was granted Friday, hours after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Thus, Alabama’s law making elective abortions a felony is now enforceable,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in a statement. “Anyone who takes an unborn life in violation of the law will be prosecuted, with penalties ranging from 10 to 99 years for abortion providers.”

The Human Life Protection Act makes it unlawful “for any person to intentionally perform or attempt to perform an abortion” unless “an abortion is necessary in order to prevent a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother.” There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Jun 24, 5:03 pm

Oklahoma AG announces trigger law banning abortion is in effect

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced the state trigger law banning abortions has gone into effect after the Supreme Court voted to strike down Roe v. Wade.

“As a result … the authority of the State of Oklahoma to prohibit abortion has been confirmed, and the State of Oklahoma may enforce” statutes prohibiting abortion throughout pregnancy, O’Connor wrote in a release sent to state lawmakers Friday.

In a press conference later in the afternoon, he called the Supreme Court’s ruling “the most lifesaving decision in the history of our nation.”

Gov. Kevin Sitt also appeared at the press conference, during which he praised the court’s decision.

“You know when I ran for governor, I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every piece of pro-life legislation that hit my desk. and I’m thrilled to have kept that promise,” he said.

Last month, Stitt signed into law the strictest abortion ban in the U.S., effectively ending access to the procedure in Oklahoma.

Jun 24, 4:19 pm

Kentucky bans abortion after trigger law enacted

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced abortion is now banned in the state after a trigger law went into effect following the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“As of this morning, except where the health of the mother is at risk, abortion is no longer lawful in the commonwealth,” he said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

There is also an exception if a provider performs medical treatment that accidentally terminates a pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that focuses on sexual and reproductive health.

Under the law, anybody who performs or attempts to perform an abortion will be charged with a Class D felony, publishable by one to five years in prison.

Jun 24, 3:56 pm

Arkansas’ trigger law banning abortion goes into effect

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge signed the state’s trigger law into effect, banning abortion in the state.

The Arkansas Human Life Protection Act was passed in 2019 and included a provision to activate if Roe v. Wade was overruled in part or in whole.

The law makes performing or attempting to perform an abortion a. felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

The only exception is if the mother’s life is in danger.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised the court for its ruling, and tweeted, “For decades I have said Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. Today, the Supreme Court overturned the abortion ruling and returned the issue to the states. Arkansas is a pro-life state, and we are able now to protect life.”

Jun 24, 3:07 pm

Louisiana enacts trigger law banning abortion

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Friday abortion is banned in the state after a trigger law went into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision.

“My office and I will do everything in our power to ensure the laws of Louisiana that have been passed to protect the unborn are enforceable, even if we have to go back to court,” Landry said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law that strengthened the 2006 trigger law that went into effect Friday. The new law increases the penalties abortion providers face: prison terms range from one to 10 years and $10,000 to $100,000 in fines.

Criminal charges cannot be brought against a woman who receives an abortion. There are no exceptions for rape or incest, only when the mother’s life is in danger.

Edwards also recently signed into law legislation that makes it illegal for anyone to send abortion pills by mail to Louisiana residents. Those who do face one to five years in prison and fines up to $50,000.

Jun 24, 2:11 pm

Indiana legislators to address abortion in special session

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said a special session of the General Assembly next month will address abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana,” Holcomb said in a statement. “I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.”

Jun 24, 2:10 pm

South Carolina governor vows to push for passage of ‘fetal heartbeat bill’

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, vowed to push for more abortion restrictions on the heels of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us,” McMaster tweeted.

He added, “By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

The law requires doctors to perform ultrasounds on pregnant women seeking an abortion to determine if cardiac activity can be detected, which typically occurs around six weeks — before many women know they’re pregnant.

The law had been blocked, pending the outcome of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in a 6-3 vote along party lines.

Additionally, the state’s attorney general, Alan Wilson, announced he has filed a motion in federal court to lift the injunction of the law.

Jun 24, 1:11 pm

Alabama governor seeks to enforce abortion ban

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday the state will work to enforce a 2019 law that makes performing an abortion at any stage a felony unless the mother’s health is in danger.

“Currently, there is a halt by a federal judge on the enforcement of that law, but now that Roe is overturned, the state will immediately ask the court to strike down any legal barriers to enforcing this law,” Ivey said in a statement.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall also issued a statement calling on all abortion clinics in the state to close.

“Any abortionist or abortion clinic operating in the State of Alabama in violation of Alabama law should immediately cease and desist operations,” Marshall said.

The right to an abortion is not protected under Alabama’s state constitution.

Jun 24, 1:10 pm

Virginia governor seeks to ban abortion after 15 weeks

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will seek to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy following the Supreme Court decision to overrule Roe v. Wade, his office confirmed to ABC News.

Virginians elected a pro-life governor and he supports finding consensus on legislation,” spokesperson Macaulay Porter said.

She added, “He has tapped Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to do so and prioritize protecting life when babies begin to feel pain in the womb, including a 15-week threshold.”

Youngkin released a statement Friday morning praising the court’s decision, saying it “rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states.”

Jun 24, 12:56 pm

Missouri announces abortion ban after Supreme Court ruling

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a tweet Friday that Missouri has banned abortions following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

“In response to today’s SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, I have signed a proclamation activating the ‘Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act,’ ending elective abortions in the State,” Parson wrote.

With the overturning of Roe, nearly half of the nation’s 50 states are prepared to ban all or nearly all abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights policy organization.