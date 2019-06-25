Stephanie Grisham tapped to replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary

Bet_Noire/iStock(WASHINGTON) — First lady Melania Trump announced on Twitter on Tuesday that outgoing press secretary Sarah Sanders will be replaced by her communications director, Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham will serve as both press secretary and Communications Director.

@FLOTUS: I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 – @POTUS & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest

Grisham is President Trump’s third press secretary after Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders, who announced last week she would be departing at the end of the month to spend more time with her young family in Arkansas.

In a tweet, Sanders said Grisham “will be an incredible asset to the President and the country.

“I’m sad to leave the WH, but so happy to leave our team in such great hands. Stephanie will do a phenomenal job. Proud to have another mom and a great friend in this role.”

Grisham, a single mother of two boys, is one of the longest-serving members of the Trump administration, and began as a campaign aide in 2015. As communications director and deputy chief of staff for the first lady, Grisham developed a reputation for making statements with statements.

After President Trump tweeted MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski was “bleeding badly” from a face-lift, Grisham responded on behalf of the first lady by stating, “When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

In an unusual move, after then-deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel tangled with the East Wing ahead of the first lady’s solo trip to Africa, Grisham issued a statement calling for her to be removed from her role. “It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.”

And of course, there was the jacket that read “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” the first lady wore on a trip to visit migrant children held in detention centers. When asked by ABC News about why she wore the jacket, Grisham replied, “It’s just a jacket.There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope this isn’t what the media is going to choose to focus on.” The president later tweeted the jacket’s message was aimed at the press.

Grisham, who travels almost everywhere the first lady goes, will continue to serve the East Wing as she transitions into her new roles.

She will travel as press secretary on the president’s trip to the G-20 in Osaka, Japan, this week.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.