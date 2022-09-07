Steve Bannon expected to surrender to New York prosecutors Thursday: Sources

(NEW YORK) — Steve Bannon, former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender to prosecutors in New York on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

The details of the charges are unclear, however, the sources confirmed to ABC News that the charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office stem from the federal prosecution of Bannon over “We Build the Wall,” an online fundraising campaign for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In the federal case, Bannon was accused of defrauding donors and using the money for personal expenses.

Trump pardoned Bannon on his final day in office but two codefendants who did not receive pardons pleaded guilty.

The pardon only applies to the federal case and does not preclude the state charges, the specifics of which were not immediately clear.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had no comment when reached by ABC News.

Bannon, via a spokesperson, issued a statement to ABC News Tuesday, saying, in part, “This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system.”

The Washington Post first reported the news.

Bannon, who served as Trump’s chief strategist before departing the White House in August 2017, was found guilty in July of defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 panel for records and testimony in September 2021.

After the House of Representatives voted to hold him in contempt for defying the subpoena, the Justice Department in November charged him with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.