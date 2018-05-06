Stormy Daniels' lawyer calls Giuliani's defense of the president a 'train wreck'

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The lawyer for the adult-film star who is suing President Donald Trump slammed the performance of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on behalf of the president as a “train wreck.”

“It is an absolute unmitigated disaster for Rudy Giuliani and the president,” said Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, in an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on This Week Sunday.

Avenatti was commenting on a prior appearance on the show by Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who recently joined the president’s legal team.

“It is a train wreck. I can’t believe that actually just happened,” Avenatti said. “I mean, what we witnessed by Rudy Giuliani may be one of the worst TV appearances by any attorney on behalf of a client in modern times.”

“I mean, this guy’s all over the map over the last 72 hours on some very simple facts that should be very straightforward,” Avenatti continued, referring to questions about when President Trump knew that his personal lawyer had paid Daniels $130,000 and whether that payment could possibly constitute a campaign finance violation.

In an exclusive interview on This Week, Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani if Trump knew about the payment to Daniels after the campaign.

Giuliani said he was not sure when Trump found out, saying, “It could have been recently. It could have been a while back. Those are the facts that we’re still working on.”

Avenatti said later in response to Giuliani, “I think it is obvious, George, to the American people that this is a cover-up.” He added that Trump’s team members are “making it up as they go along.”

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump a decade before he was elected president.

Trump has denied the allegation of a sexual encounter with Daniels and told reporters last month on Air Force One that he wasn’t aware of a $130,000 payment made by his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to Daniels.

Giuliani said in an interview Wednesday night on Fox News that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the “so-called hush” payment that was made to Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Avenatti said on This Week Sunday that the president and his legal team have “lost track of the truth.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.