Supreme Court abortion ruling live updates: Americans can get abortions in Canada: Trudeau

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in a much-anticipated ruling Friday in one of its biggest decisions this term.

The court voted 5-4, largely along party lines, to overturn Roe and 6-3, in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which involved Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

It appeared that the panel’s conservative majority of justices was ready to overturn nearly 50 years of established abortion rights after last month’s leaked draft decision indicated as much.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Jun 28, 9:01 am

Pharmacies limit purchases of Plan B pills

Some of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains are limiting purchases of Plan B pills due to a spike in demand after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade.

CVS and Rite Aid said customers are limited to three packages of Plan B each.

“We have ample supply of Plan B and Aftera across all of our CVS Pharmacy stores and ,” CVS told ABC News in a statement. “To ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves, we’ve implemented a temporary purchase limit of three on these products.”

Rite Aid said, “Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer.”

Plan B, also known as the “morning-after pill,” is taken within days of unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy. It is not an abortion pill and cannot end a pregnancy once it occurs.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that stores were rationing supply, noting CVS and Walmart were among them.

Walmart did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

-ABC News’ Sasha Pezenik

Jun 27, 5:43 pm

Daughter of ‘Jane Roe’ issues statement on Supreme Court’s ruling

Shelley Lynn Thornton, the biological daughter of Norma McCorvey — the woman behind the Roe v. Wade abortion case — issued a statement to ABC News on Monday following the Supreme Court’s reversal of the landmark case.

“Too many times has a woman’s choice, voice and individual freedom been decided for her by others. Being that I am bound to the center of Roe v. Wade, I have a unique perspective on this matter specifically,” Thornton said in a statement via her spokesperson, Ra?l Rojas.

“I believe that the decision to have an abortion is a private, medical choice that should be between a woman, her family, and her doctor. We have lived in times of uncertainty and insecurity before, but to have such a fundamental right taken away and this ruling be overturned concerns me of what lies ahead.”

-ABC News’ Andrea Amiel

Jun 27, 4:57 pm

Pelosi outlines Democrats’ next steps in abortion fight

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter Monday to House Democrats outlining possible next steps to expand abortion access after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade.

“While this extremist Supreme Court works to punish and control the American people, Democrats must continue our fight to expand freedom in America. Doing so is foundational to our oath of office and our fidelity to the Constitution,” she wrote.

Pelosi said possible next steps include protecting women’s personal data in reproductive apps so it can’t be used against them in a state that criminalizes abortion as well as making it clear Americans have the right to travel freely throughout the U.S. in response to states attempting to criminalize those who travel out-of-state for an abortion.

She added that she will work to pass legislation that codifies a woman’s right to an abortion, which was passed by the House in September 2021 but blocked in the Senate.

Pelosi added legislation will also be introduced to “further codify” marriage equality and women’s access to contraception and IVF, after Justice Clarance Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion the court should reexamine rulings on these topics.

-ABC News’ Mariam Khan

Jun 27, 4:33 pm

Abortion rights groups file suit against Kentucky trigger ban

Abortion rights groups filed a lawsuit Monday to prevent Kentucky’s trigger ban from going into effect after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade last week.

Under the law, anybody who performs or attempts to perform an abortion will be charged with a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison. The only exception is if the mother’s health is at risk.

The groups that filed the suit — American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Kentucky, and Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai?i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky — argue the ban goes against the Kentucky Constitution, which protects the right to privacy and bodily autonomy.

In the lawsuit, the groups are also seeking to block a six-week abortion ban that was previously blocked by a federal court.

-ABC News’ Andrea Amiel

Jun 27, 1:36 pm

State court blocks Louisiana’s trigger ban

A state court blocked Louisiana’s trigger law banning abortion from going into effect on Monday after a petition was filed earlier in the day by the Center for Reproductive Rights and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.

The petition was filed on behalf Hope Medical Group for Women — a clinic located in Shreveport — arguing that the trigger ban was “vague” and didn’t explicitly state when a provider could interfere to save a woman’s life.

Abortion care will resume in the state and a hearing has been set for July 8.

-ABC News’ Ely Brown

Jun 27, 12:52 pm

Abortion providers challenge Louisiana’s trigger law

Abortion providers have teamed up with a law firm to challenge Louisiana’s trigger ban following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The Center for Reproductive Rights and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP filed a petition Monday on behalf of Hope Medical Group for Women — a clinic located in Shreveport — its administrator Kathaleen Pittman and Medical Students for Choice requesting emergency relief from the ban.

The ban does not allow abortions in most instances except if the mother’s life is at risk. However, the doctor must make an effort to save the life of both the other and the fetus before performing an abortion.

The plaintiffs argue Louisiana’s trigger laws are “vague” and that it’s impossible to tell what constitutes as the mother’s life being at risk.

“Seeking reproductive care is already difficult in the U.S., especially in Louisiana,” said Pittman in a statement.

She continued, “We are committed to this monumental legal challenge — not to perpetuate an endless political battle, but to ensure our patients’ wellbeing and so that they may draw strength from our dedication to this fight.”

Jun 25, 4:54 pm

Abortion illegal in 8 states

Abortion has become illegal in eight states, home to more than 31 million Americans, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed the medical procedure as a constitutional right.

Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah had trigger laws that went into effect following the ruling.

Providers have stopped performing abortions in Arizona, Wisconsin and West Virginia while legal analysis is pending. Abortions are not being performed in a total of at least 11 states.

All state abortion bans currently in effect provide an exception when the life of the mother is at risk.

Only Utah allows exceptions for cases of rape, incest or a lethal fetal deformity.

Jun 25, 1:01 pm

White House warns of ‘nightmare scenarios’ after Roe repeal

The White House on Saturday continued to criticize the overturning of Roe v. Wade, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling reporters the Supreme Court’s ruling is “out of step” with what a majority of Americans want.

“We are going to see some nightmare scenarios, sadly, because of this decision,” Jean-Pierre said on Air Force One on the way to the G7 summit in Germany.

Jean-Pierre touted the steps announced by the administration yesterday to protect access to federally approved medication like contraception and medication abortion and to ensure women can travel across state lines for reproductive health care.

But it’s ultimately up to Congress to fully restore Roe, she said.

“If that can’t happen, the American public has to use their voice,” Jean-Pierre said. “In light of this decision, they have to use their voice at the ballot box.”

Not on the table, she said, is court expansion: “That is something that the President does not agree with.”

Jun 25, 9:50 am

Advocacy group calls on DOD to support servicewomen, families as abortion bans begin to take effect

Advocacy group “Not in My Marine Corps,” started by former marine and Department of Defense civil servant Erin Kirk Cuomo, called on leaders to support servicewomen and families in areas where abortion bans have begun to take effect. The group has worked to raise awareness around sexual assault in the military.

The group is calling on leaders in the department and Virginia to:

Push for “compassionate reassignment” policies to let active duty women (and families) currently stationed in states with trigger laws appeal for reassignment

Guarantee service members in need of abortion will be able to cross state lines

Put an end to the Hyde Amendment so military bases can provide more abortion care.

“It’ll be interesting to see what DoD comes out within the next several days. We’ve known that this is going to be happening for months now. So they should have they should have been working on these policies,” Cuomo added.

Because of the Hyde Amendment, the department’s military medical program doesn’t regularly perform abortions, so service members would rely on providers in the state.

Earlier this month, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, introduced legislation that did not call for a full repeal of Hyde, but for a more tailored change in policy to allow military doctors on military bases provide abortion access for service members. There is a companion bill in the House.

“While states like New York will remain a safe haven for reproductive freedom, the reproductive rights of women serving at Fort Hood in Texas or other conservative states could be in jeopardy,” Gillibrand wrote, introducing the bill.

Jun 25, 9:27 am

Biden says administration will examine implementation of state abortion laws

President Joe Biden commented on states implementing abortion bans, vowing to act, the morning after the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights.

“The decision is implemented by states. My administration is going to focus on how they administer it, and whether or not they violate other laws, like deciding who is not allowed across state lines to get public health services. And we’re gonna take actions to protect women’s rights and reproductive health,” Biden vowed.

Asked if he thought the court is broken, Biden said, “I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions.”

Jun 25, 8:51 am

Blinken vows to ensure reproductive care access to State Department employees

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department will do everything in its power to ensure its employees have access to reproductive health services no matter where they live, vowing not to waver from this commitment.

Adding, “Under this Administration, the State Department will remain fully committed to helping provide access to reproductive health services and advancing reproductive rights around the world,” Blinken said in a statement.

Jun 25, 12:19 am

Truck runs over woman’s foot

A man in a truck hit two women Friday during a pro-abortion protest outside the U.S. District Court Federal Court House in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and injured one.

Video on social media showed a man in a truck striking protestors, ripping signs as he drove and then hit two women who were crossing the street and ran over the feet of one woman.

There have been nationwide protests in the fallout of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion.

The Cedar Rapids police department is conducting an investigation.

Jun 24, 9:10 pm

US Marshals declare federal judges, government officials ‘most at risk’

The U.S. Marshals Service told ABC News that federal judges and state government officials are “most at risk” following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“In light of the increased security concerns stemming from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, the U.S. Marshals Service continues to assist the Marshal of the Supreme Court with the responsibility of protecting the United State Supreme Court and its facilities,” the statement read.

“While we do not comment on specific security measures, we continuously review the security measures in place and take appropriate steps to provide additional protection when it is warranted.”

Congress recently passed legislation that would increase security for the Supreme Court justices and their families.

Jun 24, 8:13 pm

Protesters gather nationwide

People in support of abortion rights gathered Friday after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed a constitutional right for an abortion.

Protests occurred Friday at Federal Plaza in Chicago, Philadelphia’s City Hall, Washington Square Park in New York and downtown Boston. More rallies were being planned for Saturday in response to the ruling.

About two dozen protesters also gathered outside the private community residence where Justice Clarence Thomas lives in Fairfax, Virginia, with some carrying signs that read “you will never control my body.”

Jun 24, 7:07 pm

Planned Parenthood doctor describes moments after ruling

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis region, oversees a clinic in Missouri, which has been immediately shut down by a trigger law, and a clinic in Illinois, which will stay open for the foreseeable future.

Already, she has seen the impacts of a clinic that gets shut down — and the massive demand for one that’s still open.

“Within minutes of the decision, our attorney general invoked that trigger ban, and we had to stop providing abortion care,” she said of the Missouri clinic.

And in Illinois, she said, “Within minutes, again, we were receiving calls from clinics and other trigger-banned states to say, ‘I have patients on the schedule tomorrow. How many can you accommodate in the coming days?'”

Jun 24, 6:55 pm

Sports figures speak out against ruling

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe took several minutes during a media appearance ahead of Saturday’s match between the U.S. and Colombia to talk about the Supreme Court ruling on Friday.

“Obviously you can understand from an individual perspective how difficult it is to live in a country where you have a constant, unrelenting, violent tide against you and onslaught as a woman,” she said. “And it would be as a gay person and as a non-binary person, as a trans person — whoever this is going to affect, because it affects a lot more than just women or cis-women. It really does affect us all.”

She went on to say the ruling will “disproportionately affect poor women, Black women, brown women, immigrants, women in abusive relationships, women who have been raped, women and girls who have been raped by family members,” as well as those who “maybe just didn’t make the best choice.”

Rapinoe additionally called on men to speak up about the ruling, saying that is “what, frankly, doing the right thing looks like.”

Meanwhile, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert spoke out in support of abortion rights.

“The NBA and WNBA believe that women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future, and we believe that freedom should be protected,” they said in a joint statement. “We will continue to advocate for gender and health equity, including ensuring our employees have access to reproductive health care, regardless of their location.”

Jun 24, 6:03 pm

US surgeon general says ‘health of women and pregnant people is put at risk’

“Today’s decision is a major step backward for public health,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said in a statement Friday. “Reproductive health decisions – like all health decisions – should be made by patients and their health care providers.”

Murthy said that with restricted access to reproductive health care, there will be more unplanned pregnancies and unsafe abortions.

“Ultimately, the health of women and pregnant people is put at risk – an effect that will be felt disproportionately in historically marginalized populations, including communities of color, low-income Americans, and rural residents,” he continued.

Murthy said health care providers will be further strained in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and “forced into an impossible choice between doing what’s right for their patients and complying with laws that are at odds with their patient’s health interests.”

The surgeon general said he will continue to support “women’s right to make their own decisions about their health.”

Jun 24, 5:04 pm

House Democrats look for abortion ruling to galvanize support in midterms

Following Friday’s Supreme Court decision, Democratic lawmakers have their eyes set on November, hoping the issue of abortion will galvanize widespread support.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., said reproductive rights will be on the ballot in November, but also acknowledged Democrats are going to have to focus on issues like the economy to win support.

“It’s not an either-or. We should be talking about the economy. We should be talking about our plan to lower costs for families,” Maloney said. “We have a plan, but [Republican] priority is going to be to ban abortion in all 50 states and and that’s the choice voters going to get to make.”

Maloney also said Republicans are fixated on banning abortion nationwide, and come election season, they will have to answer to voters.

“Every Republican should answer whether they will criminalize abortion in all 50 states because the Supreme Court said the Constitution doesn’t stand in their way. And we know that that is their priority. And those are the wrong priorities,” he added.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who is currently in a hotly contested Senate battle against JD Vance, said he didn’t know if abortion would be a top issue for voters but said the Supreme Court decision could galvanize a movement.

“Largest governmental overreach in the history of our lifetime right here,” Ryan said. “And I think Americans are gonna wholly reject that. And while it may not be the top issue, it will be for a lot. And I think it will be a secondary issue for a lot of other people.”

Jun 24, 4:08 pm

Kamala Harris condemns court, says ‘this is not over’

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling it the first time in history that a constitutional right was taken away from Americans. Harris said the decision takes away the right to privacy.

“For nearly 50 years we have talked about what Roe v. Wade protects. Today, as of right now, as of this minute, we can only talk about what Roe v. Wade protected. Past tense. This is a health care crisis,” Harris said while delivering remarks in Plainfield, Illinois.

Harris said the expansion of freedom is not inevitable, encouraging Americans to vote in this year’s midterm elections, saying “this is not over.”

“Millions of women in America will go to bed tonight without access to the health care and reproductive care that they had this morning — without access to the same health care or reproductive health care that their mothers and grandmothers had for 50 years,” Harris said.

Jun 24, 3:44 pm

White House holds call to rally advocates after ruling

Senior White House officials held a Zoom meeting Friday afternoon seeking to rally abortion rights organizers, advocates and other leaders regarding what one official called the Supreme Court’s “devastating” decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

While the officials didn’t announce anything new in terms of actions the Biden administration may take, they pledged to work with the advocates to ensure women’s reproductive rights across the country.

“Although we’re here on a devastating day, I think, you know, I think we will all meet the moment,” Emmy Ruiz, the White House’s director of political strategy and outreach, said.

The officials drew attention to Attorney General Merrick Garland vowing to protect women’s ability to travel to other states for reproductive health care and to President Joe Biden directing the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure access to abortion medications.

“We are in this together,” White House counsel Dana Remus said. “We have a long road ahead. Lots of work to do, but I am optimistic that together we can make progress.”

Jun 24, 3:03 pm

Leading health care providers expect ripple effects from SCOTUS decision

Leading health care providers in reproductive and women’s health condemned the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, warning that it affects patient safety and infringes on patient privacy.

The American Society for Training and Development released a statement that the decision “removes an essential civil liberty.”

“Decisions about healthcare, particularly reproductive healthcare, should be made by patients and physicians, not by interest groups, religious organizations, politicians, pundits, or Supreme Court Justices,” said Dr. Marcelle Cedars, the president of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, a leader in reproductive medicine research.

The American Academy of Family Physicians said that the decision endangers the patient-physician relationship and potentially “criminalizes evidence-based medical care.”

“Allowing each state to pass their own laws regarding access to reproductive health care, including abortion services and contraception, exacerbates inequities in the health care system,” said Dr. Sterling Ransone, the president of the AAFP.

Also, the nation’s largest union of nurses spoke out and called the policy “immoral, discriminatory, misogynist, violent [and] unacceptable,” according to the statement released by National Nurses United.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said the consequences of the decision are “grave” for adolescent patients.

In addition, the largest medical speciality organization in the United States, the American College of Physicians, called the decision a “major setback” that erodes “the constitutional right to privacy.”

“We strongly oppose medically unnecessary government restrictions on any health care services,” said Dr. Ryan Mire, the president of ACP.

-Eric M. Strauss

Jun 24, 2:44 pm

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic says it’s stopping procedures immediately

The only abortion clinic in West Virginia announced it is no longer performing abortions as of Friday after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade.

In a statement on Facebook, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia said it is not performing the procedure anymore due to “criminal code from 1882 that criminalizes abortion for both the provider and patient with a felony prison sentence up [to] 10 years.”

Abortion is still legal in West Virginia but a state constitutional amendment bars the protection of the right to an abortion. It’s unclear if the 1882 law immediately goes into effect now that Roe has been overturned.

However, the clinic vowed that it “will not stop fighting for the abortion rights of every West Virginian.”

It comes after Gov. Jim Justice praised the court’s decision and said he would call a special session if a consultation with the Legislature determined clarification in the state’s laws is needed.

Jun 24, 1:40 pm

McCarthy says Republicans to propose anti-abortion legislation if they retake the House

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Republicans would put anti-abortion legislation on the House floor next year if they retake the chamber in this year’s midterm elections.

“We now have a voice for all life,” McCarthy said during a press conference with House Republicans Friday.

Asked what he would say to Attorney General Merrick Garland if he didn’t prosecute people who do not follow their state’s abortion laws, McCarthy said, “In less than 140 days things are gonna change here.”

“He will have now a Congress that will call him up. He will now have the ability of the Congress to have oversight. He will now have a Congress that will hold him accountable,” McCarthy said.

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., also plans to introduce a 15-week abortion ban in the coming weeks.

Jun 24, 1:28 pm

Trump applauds Supreme Court decision

Former President Donald Trump applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling in a statement, calling it “the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation.”

Additionally, in an exclusive interview with Fox News, the former president praised “giving everything back to the states, where it has always belonged.”

“This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago,” Trump told Fox News.

In response to any of his supporters who advocate for abortion rights, Trump told Fox News that “this is something that will work out for everybody.”

During his presidency, Trump appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court. He noted in his statement the ruling was “only made possible because I delivered everything as promised.”

When asked by Fox News whether he feels like he made a difference in the decision to overturn Roe, he said, “God made the decision.”

Jun 24, 1:25 pm

President Biden says court decision is ‘sad day’ for the US

President Joe Biden criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade Friday.

“It’s a sad day for the court and the country. Today the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized,” Biden said in delivered remarks from the White House.

He added, “They didn’t limit it, they simply took it away. That’s never been done to a right so important to so many Americans but they did it.”

-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler

Jun 24, 1:12 pm

Sen. Susan Collins says court decision is inconsistent with justices’ testimony

Republican Sen. Susan Collins condemned the court decision, saying Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch’s votes did not align with their testimony during their confirmation hearings.

“This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon,” Collins said.

Collins voted for Kavanaugh and Gorsuch to serve on the court, for which she faced criticism because of concerns about how their appointments might impact a women’s right to choose.

Collins is one of two GOP Senators who is on the records supporting efforts to codify a woman’s right to choose.

“The Supreme Court has abandoned a fifty-year precedent at a time that the country is desperate for stability. This ill-considered action will further divide the country at a moment when, more than ever in modern times, we need the Court to show both consistency and restraint,” Collins said.

Adding, “Throwing out a precedent overnight that the country has relied upon for half a century is not conservative. It is a sudden and radical jolt to the country that will lead to political chaos, anger, and a further loss of confidence in our government.”

Jun 24, 1:11 pm

Governors respond to SCOTUS decision

Democratic and Republican governors across the U.S. responded to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, railed against the ruling but vowed that abortion access is still protected in the state.

“Today, the Supreme Court took away the right of millions of Americans to make decisions about their own bodies,” she said in a statement. “This decision is a grave injustice. I want everyone to know that abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York.”

In neighboring New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy referred to the decision as “backwards” and “appalling.”

“In New Jersey, women will always have full autonomy over their own bodies and the right to make their own medical decisions,” he said in a statement.

Michigan Gov, Gretchen Whitmer, also a Democrat, reflected those sentiments,

adding, “I want every Michigander to know that I am more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion. I’ll never stop fighting.”

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said the Supreme Court made the correct decision in overruling the 1973 decision.

“The Supreme Court correctly overturns Roe v. Wade & reinstates the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children,” he said in a statement. “Texas is a pro-life state. We will ALWAYS fight to save every child from the ravages of abortion.”

Similarly, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, also a Republican, said in a statement, “The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I’m proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life.”

Jun 24, 1:02 pm

Tensions run high outside Mississippi abortion clinic at center of court case after ruling

Clinic workers and anti-abortion rights activists shouted at each other and grew more angry outside the Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case.

One clinic worker was seen going inside because she was so emotional. The worker was in tears as she tried to hold up a sign that said they were open. Hand-drawn signs were brought out of the clinic because anti-abortion rights activists were turning women away, telling them abortions were now illegal in the state.

Women and couples stopped their cars at the intersection because they were confused as clinic workers hastily tried to tell them they were open, but likely not for long.

A pro-abortion protester outside the clinic told ABC News the decision means they are looking at suffering and death.

“We see what’s coming. We know exactly what’s going on here. Welcome to the vulture pit. Women without needs will suffer. We’ve been answering these for years but here we are. America’s not ready for what’s about to happen with the fall of Rome,” one unnamed protestor said.

An anti-abortion protester celebrated the decision, calling it “bittersweet.”

“Certainly we’re thankful that Roe has been overturned, but our hearts still break over the millions of unborn children … aborted in this country and it’s just gonna be a struggle going to states that still allow abortion and hopefully they’ll close this clinic down as quickly as possible and we’ll move on and help other places.”

-ABC News’ Cherise Rudy and Stephanie Ramos

Jun 24, 12:49 pm

Abortion provider says it’s deploying a fleet of mobile clinics along border states

Just The Pill, a nonprofit abortion group, announced a program called Abortion Delivered and vowed to deploy a fleet of mobile clinics to offer “mobile procedural abortions” along the border of states that impose restrictions.

“By operating on state borders, we will reduce travel burdens for patients in states with bans or severe limits,” said Dr. Julie Amaon, the medical director of Just The Pill and Abortion Delivered, in a statement.

Abortion law and restrictions vary by state. Some states have trigger laws in place that immediately ban abortion once the federal protection of Roe was overturned.

While state rules can differ, FDA regulations say women can be prescribed medical abortion pills by a certified provider at up to 10 weeks of pregnancy and take them at home.

“We are undaunted. We will bring care to the people who most need it, and we will defy reproductive repression by providing more affordable and accessible care,” said Amaon.

Jun 24, 12:46 pm

JPMorgan Chase to cover employee travel for abortion

JPMorgan Chase, one of the nation’s largest banks, has informed U.S. employees that it will cover the costs of travel for those seeking an abortion who cannot access the procedure legally in their home state, according to a memo sent to employees on June 1 and obtained by ABC News.

The company will begin covering the travel next month, according to a company web page that details the policy.

Several corporations in recent weeks, including Amazon and Starbucks, have announced expanded health benefits to pay for travel fees incurred by workers seeking an abortion if the procedure is unavailable near where they live.

Yelp, Tesla, Citigroup, Apple and Salesforce have also expanded abortion coverage in recent weeks for employees to include costs for travel when necessary.

The JPMorgan Chase memo was first reported by CNBC.

Jun 24, 12:39 pm

AG Merrick Garland says DOJ ‘strongly disagrees’ with ruling, will protect rights

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice “strong disagrees” with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday, and added his department “will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom.”

He outlined several steps the department will take in furthering that goal, including protecting access to health care in states where abortion remains legal, supporting Congress’ efforts “to codify Americans’ reproductive rights” and work to protect access to mifepristone, the so-called abortion pill.

“The Supreme Court has eliminated an established right that has been an essential component of women’s liberty for half a century — a right that has safeguarded women’s ability to participate fully and equally in society,” Garland wrote in a statement.

Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama in 2016 to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat but never received a vote because Republicans refused to take it up.

-ABC News’ Alex Mallin

Jun 24, 12:18 pm

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists condemns ruling

Dr. Iffath A. Hoskins, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Supreme Court decision is “a direct blow to bodily autonomy, reproductive health, patient safety and health equity in the United States.”

“The restrictions put forth are not based on science nor medicine; they allow unrelated third parties to make decisions that rightfully and ethically should be made only by individuals and their physicians,” Hoskins said.

She said the decision will disproportionately impact people already facing barriers to health care and that laws will make people face possible risks of pregnancy, including “the morbidity and mortality associated with childbirth.”

“The principle of shared decision-making is founded on respect for peoples’ expertise in their own bodies and lives and clinicians’ expertise in science and medicine,” Hoskins said. “There is no room within the sanctuary of the patient-physician relationship for individual lawmakers who wish to impose their personal religious or ideological views on others.”

Jun 24, 12:16 pm

NAACP says SCOTUS decision will ‘disproportionately impact Black women and lower-income communities of color’

Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaders from racial justice groups are expressing outrage.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision marks a significant regression of our country. As a legal professional, I am astounded by this decision. As a Black woman, I am outraged,” said Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel for the NAACP, in part of a statement.

“There is no denying the fact that this is a direct attack on all women and Black women stand to be disproportionately impacted by the court’s egregious assault on basic human rights,” she said.

Portia White, the policy and legislative affairs vice president for the NAACP, encouraged Americans to “fight back” by voting.

“If you’re not registered to vote, or know someone who isn’t, now is the moment. This is no time for anyone to sit on the sidelines,” White wrote in part of a statement.

Jun 24, 12:04 pm

NARAL Pro-Choice America condemns court decision, calling it ‘worst-case scenario’

Mini Timmaraju, president of pro-abortion group NARAL, called the court’s decision “the worst-case scenario” and warned the anti-abortion movement and its political allies want to enact a nationwide ban on abortion.

“The impact on the real lives of real people will be devastating. The Supreme Court has given the green light to extremist state lawmakers who will waste no time springing into action to put in place total bans on abortion,” Timmaraju said in a statement.

“But it is not the end of this fight. The 8 in 10 Americans who support the legal right to abortion will not let this stand. There is an election in November, and extremist politicians will learn: when you come for our rights, we come for your seats,” Timmaraju said.

Jun 24, 12:04 pm

Capitol Police says demonstrators can protest near SCOTUS

Capitol Police said in a tweet Friday that demonstrators can protest near the Supreme Court but must listen to police instruction.

“Demonstrators are gathering on Capitol Grounds, near the U.S. Supreme Court.” the tweet read.

“Protesters are allowed to peacefully demonstrate, however they must follow the officer’s instructions so that everyone stays safe.”

Jun 24, 11:45 am

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic will be forced to close after court overturns Roe

Now that the Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade, Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, the clinic at the center of the court decision, will be forced to close.

The court’s decision will uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks, but the clinic will be forced to close in coming weeks when Mississippi’s trigger law takes effect, banning abortions entirely.

Women in nearby states, especially in Texas, had traveled to Jackson seeking care, with 30 to 40% of patients being from out of state.

Shannon Brewer, director of that state’s only abortion clinic still open, told ABC News ahead of the ruling that she sees a potentially more dangerous time for women, especially lower-income, minority women, grappling with unwanted or unintended pregnancies.

“No law, no court decision will stop abortion in Mississipi or anywhere. A woman who is desperate enough will try anything,” she said.

The clinic performs about 2,500 abortions a year, only up to 16 weeks into pregnancy.

-ABC News’ Devin Dwyer

Jun 24, 11:33 am

President Biden to speak at 12:30 p.m.

President Joe Biden will speak on the abortion ruling at 12:30 p.m., according to the White House.

Following the release of the draft opinion in May, Biden called abortion a “fundamental” right.

“Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” Biden said in a statement at the time.

Jun 24, 11:14 am

Planned Parenthood warns all ‘freedoms are on the line’

Planned Parenthood warned Friday that the Supreme Court overturning the right to abortion is just the beginning, warning there is a threat to Americans’ rights.

“Make no mistake – if they can take away the right to abortion, a right we’ve held for nearly 50 years, they won’t stop here: All of our freedoms are on the line,” Planned Parenthood said.

The group said the court’s decision to overturn abortion rights will impact women in marginalized communities.

“Due to centuries of racism and systemic discrimination, we already know who will feel the consequences of this horrific decision most acutely: Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, those living in rural areas, young people, immigrants, and those having difficulties making ends meet,” Planned Parenthood said.

Jun 24, 11:13 am

Abortion rights groups blast ‘infuriating’ court decision

Abortion rights groups responded to the Supreme Court decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Today, the Supreme Court eviscerated the last shreds of our national right to abortion and blatantly turned its back on our dignity,” said Morgan Hopkins, interim executive director for campaigns and strategies at All* Above All, in a statement.

She added, “The ripple effects will be felt far and wide, in every state across the country. And to be clear — today’s decision is the result of a decades-long scheme to dismantle access to abortion care.”

Dr. Ushma Upadhyay, associate professor of Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, said the decision “will fall hardest on women of color and low-income people, who already experience extreme health disparities under a racist health care system.”

Debasri Ghosh, the managing Director at the National Network of Abortion Funds, said the decision was expected but nonetheless “infuriating.”

“The harm of abortion restrictions will now fall even harder on Black, Indigenous and people of color, people already excluded from our health care by systemic racism and economic injustice,” she added.

Jun 24, 11:10 am

Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton react to decision

Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton reacted to the Supreme Court decision, both condemning it.

Obama, in her statement, said repeatedly that she is “heartbroken,” including “for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

Clinton, who also served as secretary of state, said, “Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women’s rights and human rights.”

“This horrifying decision will have devastating consequences,” Obama wrote in her full statement.

Jun 24, 11:02 am

March for Life says court decision is just the beginning of work to ‘protect life’

Anti-abortion group March for Life praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, overturning federal protections for abortion.

“Today, the ability to determine whether and when to limit abortion was returned to the American people who have every right to enact laws like Mississippi’s which protect mothers and unborn babies after 15 weeks,” March for Life said in a statement.

The group called Roe v. Wade an “unpopular and extreme” abortion policy that had been imposed on the U.S. Polling shows 58% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

“We are so grateful to the countless pro-life people of goodwill who contributed and sacrificed to make today possible – including the millions of those who have marched for life over the years – and we recognize that this is just the beginning of our work to advance policies that protect life. We will continue to march until abortion is unthinkable because equality begins in the womb,” March for Life said.

Jun 24, 10:55 am

Pelosi condemns Trump, Republicans in response

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Republicans in response to the Supreme Court decision, saying in a statement, “Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers.”

Pelosi further said there would be more restrictions on reproductive health care, claiming, “Republicans want to arrest doctors for offering reproductive care and women for terminating a pregnancy. GOP extremists are even threatening to criminalize contraception, as well as in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care.”

She called the ruling “outrageous and heart-wrenching.”

Jun 24, 10:54 am

Schumer calls today ‘one of darkest days our country has ever seen’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a statement following the Dobbs decision, called Friday one of the “darkest days our country has ever seen” and directly blamed “MAGA Republicans” for the decision.

“These justices were intentionally appointed by Republicans to overturn Roe v. Wade and every Republican Senator knew this would happen if they voted to confirm these radical justices,” Schumer said in a statement. “These MAGA Republicans are all complicit in today’s decision and all of its consequences for women and families in this country.”

He pointed to the upcoming midterm elections and called on voters to support Democratic causes.

“Today’s decision makes crystal clear the contrast as we approach the November elections: elect more MAGA Republicans if you want nationwide abortion bans, the jailing of women and doctors and no exemptions for rape or incest. Or, elect more pro-choice Democrats to save Roe and protect a woman’s right to make their own decisions about their body, not politicians.”

-ABC News’ Allison Pecorin

Jun 24, 10:46 am

Former VP Pence praises SCOTUS decision

Former Vice President Mike Pence praised the SCOTUS decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Today, Life Won,” Pence said in a statement. “By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions.”

Pence said the 6-3 decision, which overturned 50 years of precedent, “righted a historic wrong.”

He continued, “Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

The former vice president has been a proponent of anti-abortion laws for years and has called numerous times on the court to overturn the decision.

Jun 24, 10:45 am

Barack Obama calls decision ‘devastating’

Former President Barack Obama responded to the Supreme Court decision, saying although this opinion was expected, “that doesn’t make it any less devastating.”

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues–attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” he wrote in a statement.

The former president further called on people to support groups like Planned Parenthood and United State of Women that “have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years–and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight.”

Jun 24, 10:44 am

Anti-abortion groups call court ruling historic victory

Anti-abortion groups praised the Supreme Court decision to overturn federal abortion rights on Friday.

“Today marks an historic human rights victory for unborn children and their mothers and a bright pro-life future for our nation,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America, in a statement.

“Every legislature in the land, in every single state and Congress, is now free to allow the will of the people to make its way into the law through our elected representatives,” Dannenfelser added.

Students for Life, another pro-abortion group, also called the ruling a “win,” saying, “Roe v. Wade has been a cancer growing in our Constitution resulting in more than 63 million deaths. Today, the court has cut it out.”

“The injustice of Roe has finally come to an end, and the momentum to protect life in law is finally on the side of innocent preborn children and their mothers who deserve our help,” said Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins.

Jun 24, 10:36 am

House minority leader applauds abortion decision

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, along with Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, immediately lauded the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

“Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection,” the trio of GOP leaders wrote in a statement minutes after the decision was announced. “We applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives.

“The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states. In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures.”

McCarthy added “more work remains” to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Jun 24, 10:26 am

Supreme Court overturns Roe, leaves abortion decisions up to states

The Supreme Court struck down 50 years of precedent on Friday, striking down abortion rights at the federal level.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely–the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”