Supreme Court agrees to hear 2020 census citizenship question case

dkfielding/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an expedited appeal by the Commerce Department to add a controversial citizenship question to the 2020 census.

In a single page order, the justices took the rare step of granting the Trump administration’s request to hear the matter before the case has fully worked its way through lower courts and been heard by the Circuit Court of Appeals.

A federal district court earlier this year sided with New York State and a coalition of local governments and advocacy groups which argued the question was unconstitutional and violated the Administrative Procedure Act. The district court ordered the question struck from the census. The Supreme Court said the case would be added to the April calendar for oral arguments.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

