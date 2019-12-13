Supreme Court to take up all 3 Trump subpoena challenges this term
(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear President Donald Trump’s appeal in three separate cases challenging subpoenas for his personal financial records.
The justices issued the one-page order without explanation on Friday.
Oral arguments will be scheduled in March 2020, with the cases likely decided by June 2020.
The court also extended a stay on lower court orders mandating compliance with the subpoenas until the case is decided.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
