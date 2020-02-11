Surging in the polls, Klobuchar says Trump can't put himself in voters' shoes, 'I can'

ABC(MANCHESTER, N.H.) — Just as the voters take to the polls amid the first-in-the-nation primary, Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined The View on Tuesday, touting herself as the most moderate candidate who can relate to voters on a personal level, unlike President Donald Trump, who she says “lacks decency.”

“I think we’ve got a guy in the White House that lacks decency,” she said, adding. “He can’t put himself in their shoes. I can.”

She added, “My grandad was a miner. My dad was a newspaper man. My mom was a teacher.”

The Minnesota senator went on: “I’m first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from my state, and I have had to work hard like so many Americans to the place I got. That’s the case I made.”

Klobuchar said she’s capable of bringing together different coalitions of voters.

“I’m someone that looks people in the eye and tells them the truth, and I don’t have everyone agree with me when I do that,” Klobuchar said. “But one of the reasons I have been able to bring in independents and moderate Republicans, as well as a fired-up Democratic base like we’re seeing here in New Hampshire, is that I have been able to build a coalition, a wide tent. I think that’s what we need right now.”

When pressed on a perceived growing threat of violence surrounding the 2020 election, Klobuchar criticized Trump for stirring up negative feelings around the country.

“I think when you have a president that is cutting people down all the time, belittling them, going after immigrants, that it fuels a lot of anger,” she said.

When asked why the moderate candidates in the race have spent more time attacking each other and less time talking about self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, a front-runner in the polls, Klobuchar tried to distinguish herself.

The ABC News moderators during Friday’s debate asked the candidates if they were worried about a socialist candidate leading the ticket, but few responded directly.

“I’m the only one that raised my hand and said yes,” she said.

Klobuchar’s comments come just as she hits the New Hampshire finish line after a noteworthy post-ABC News debate whirlwind weekend in the Granite State.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl and Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran said it was a “breakthrough night” for the Minnesota senator, even calling it her best performance thus far.

“She also made a coherent and forceful case for her candidacy as a Democrat who has won among Democrats, but has also won among the voters the Democrats failed to win in 2016,” Karl said Friday following the debate.

Moran added, “And she’s done it while delivering her message — that she is the most pragmatic, optimistic, centrist candidate on that stage.”

In the 24 hours after she stepped off that debate stage, her campaign announced she had raised $2 million, her biggest post-debate fundraising haul yet. They have now raised over $3 million since Friday night.

Moments after her campaign hit $2 million, Klobuchar told an at-capacity crowd in Durham, that she was still running in the race without the money to match some of her opponents.

“Let’s surprise everyone and win the right way, with the right ideas, the boldest ideas, the best ideas, the way to put them into action instead of the biggest bank account or the loudest voice in the room,” Klobuchar said on Saturday. “We already have that in the White House.”

Her crowds in the state are also growing, with up to 1100 people at a Sunday night rally in Nashua, and over 700 attendees at an event just hours before in Manchester.

“That is the kind of wide tent that we want to have to take on Donald Trump.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.