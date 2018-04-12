Syria attack 'could be very soon or not so soon at all,' Trump tweets

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump “never said when an attack on Syria would take place,” he tweeted this morning, referring to the possible U.S. response to Syria’s suspected chemical attack.

“Could be very soon or not so soon at all!” Trump wrote.

The president’s tweet comes four days after he said in a Cabinet meeting Monday that “major decisions” were coming on Syria within 24 to 48 hours.

Trump also appealed for a pat on the back in the fight against terrorism.

“In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS,” he said. “ Where is our ‘Thank you America?'”

The president had tweeted Tuesday about missiles “coming,” seemingly in response to apparent comments from Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon, widely reported Wednesday morning, that warned Russia would fire on any U.S. missiles targeting Syria and the units launching them.

Trump tweeted that Russia made a “vow” to shoot down “any and all” U.S. missiles targeting Syria.

“Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” he tweeted Tuesday.

But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in Wednesday’s press briefing that there was no timetable for any punitive strike.

“We’re maintaining that we have a number of options and all of those options are still on the table. Final decisions haven’t been made yet on that front,” Sanders said at the briefing, adding that the president has “not laid out a timetable.”

