Trump-appointed US attorney recused from Michael Cohen investigation

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is recused from the Michael Cohen investigation, ABC News has learned.

Berman was not involved in the decision to raid Cohen’s office because of the recusal, two sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News

The recusal was approved by senior Justice Department officials who report to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the sources said. Rosenstein himself was notified of the recusal after the decision was made.

The raid of Cohen’s office was handled by others in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and approved by a federal judge.

Berman is a Trump appointee with ties to Rudy Giuliani who donated money to the 2016 Trump campaign.

The U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment.

