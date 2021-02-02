Trump argues impeachment trial is unconstitutional

Devonyu/iStockBy KATHERINE FAULDERS, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump has submitted his formal answer to the article of impeachment through his attorneys arguing that the trial is unconstitutional as he is out of office, denying the president violated his oath of office.

Through his attorneys, Trump also denies that he was “factually in error” when he claimed on Jan. 6 that he had won the election by a landslide.



