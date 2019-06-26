Trump attacks Mueller after he agrees to testify to Congress

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked Robert Mueller hours after word came that the former special counsel had agreed to testify before Congress in open session on July 17.

Trump once again labeled Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt” and a “hoax” and accused him of illegally handling the derogatory text messages exchanged between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, saying Mueller had “terminated” them, calling it “illegal.”

“That’s a crime,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Trump has argued the point before in attacking Mueller, including in a tweet dating back to December 2018.

Mueller was “obviously not a Trump fan,” the president said.

