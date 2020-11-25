Trump-Biden transition live updates: Biden to get 1st presidential briefing Monday

Bet_Noire/iStocBy LIBBY CATHEY, ADIA ROBINSON, LAUREN KING and CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is slated to hand over control of the White House to President-elect Joe Biden in 56 days.

Here is how the transition is unfolding. All times Eastern:



Nov 25, 12:47 pm

Clyburn throws out names for positions in Biden administration

House Majority Whip James Clyburn pitched some names for positions in Biden’s new administration during an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

He named Sen. Bernie Sanders, Stacey Abrams and Jaime Harrison (who ran against Sen. Lindsey Graham this cycle) as people Biden should look at.

When asked if there is a role for Abrams, Pete Buttigieg or Bernie Sanders in this cabinet, Clyburn replied, “Yes, as well as the Jaime Harrisons. I’m not going to let y’all forget about Jaime.”

“The fact of the matter is he is co-chair of the DNC, now, or associate counsel of the DNC. He ran for that office four years ago,” Clyburn said. “He is a young man who should not be left on the battlefield.”

“Stacey Abrams has done great work. I think she’s going to be very successful, come January the 5th, with all the other people working around her,” Clyburn said. “So, there are a lot of young people out there and some not-so-young people, like Bernie Sanders, I wish would come into the administration.”

Interestingly, Clyburn did not mention Buttigieg during his interview.

Clyburn’s endorsement and support of Biden during the campaign were seen as pivotal for Biden’s path to the presidency.

Nov 25, 12:11 pm

Biden, Harris expected to receive first presidential daily briefing on Monday

Biden is expected to receive his first presidential daily briefing on Monday, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, his transition team announced Wednesday during a press briefing.

“We’re working with DNI [Director of National Intelligence] in the White House on the president-elect and vice president-elect receiving the PDB,” transition spokesperson Jen Psaki said. “We expect the first briefing to take place on Monday.”

In its first press briefing following the GSA ascertainment, the Biden transition also laid out updates on its progress, focusing on the ability to meet with government officials.

“By the close of business on Tuesday, agency review teams made contact or met with over 50 agencies and commissions, including each of the major offices within the Executive Office of the President. The team also held over 30 virtual briefings,” Psaki said.

“We hope that other virtual meetings, including with the White House and other offices in the Executive Office of the President, will follow today and in the days immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday,” she added.

Psaki also previewed that the meetings would focus on “critical policy areas for the American people,” particularly related to the COVID-19 response, including Operation Warp Speed, PPE supplies, emergency rental assistance and evictions.



-ABC News Molly Nagle



Nov 25, 11:17 am

Trump no longer heading to Pennsylvania

After sources familiar with the planning confirmed to ABC News that Trump was planning to fly to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, where a handful of Pennsylvania state Republican lawmakers are meeting about the 2020 election, the trip has been canceled, according to a pool report.

“The traveling pool was getting ready to leave for Pennsylvania but was told at the last minute that their trip has been canceled,” it said. “Still no public events on the president’s schedule.”

Multiple sources say senior White House and campaign aides spent Monday trying to convince Trump to not make the trip.

The Trump campaign announced attorney Rudy Giuliani and his team would go to Pennsylvania for a strictly Republican “Majority Policy Committee” hearing at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, at 12:30 p.m. According to a release on the Pennsylvania State Senate’s website, at least seven state senators, including the Senate majority leader-elect, will be present.



-ABC News’ John Santucci and Elizabeth Thomas

Nov 25, 10:39 am

Trump campaign adviser tests positive for COVID-19

Boris Epshteyn, a Trump campaign adviser who has been working closely with Rudy Giuliani, said via a tweet Wednesday morning that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

As ABC News reported, Giuliani had been planning to go to Pennsylvania Wednesday, but given his contact with Epshteyn, some believe that this news could impact his trip.

This is the same trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, that sources say Trump was considering making.



-ABC News’ John Santucci



Nov 25, 9:47 am

Xi Jinping sends congratulatory message to Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Biden on his election win, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday.

Xi noted in his message that promoting the healthy development of U.S.-China relations is in the best interest of both nations and the international community as a whole, according to Xinhua. He also emphasized cooperation and mutual respect between the two nations.

China’s Vice President Wang Qishan also sent a congratulatory message to Kamala Harris on the same day.



Nov 25, 9:47 am

Trump planning Pennsylvania trip Wednesday as some state lawmakers meet

President Trump is planning to fly to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, where a handful of Pennsylvania state Republican lawmakers are meeting about the 2020 election, sources familiar with the planning confirm to ABC News.

The exact details of Trump’s trip are still in flux and could be scrapped altogether, the sources say, adding Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani has been pushing the president to join.

The sources add as of now, Trump is planning to fly via Marine One to Pennsylvania and what he does on the ground remains unclear but it could include meeting this group of state legislators.

Multiple sources say senior White House and campaign aides spent Monday trying to convince Trump to not make the trip.

The Trump campaign announced Giuliani and his team would go to Pennsylvania for a strictly Republican “Majority Policy Committee” hearing at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, at 12:30 p.m. According to a release on the Pennsylvania State Senate’s website, at least seven state senators, including the Senate majority leader-elect, will be present.

The state Senate website refers to it as an “informational meeting regarding 2020 Election Issues [sic].” It will be streamed.

The release features a statement from state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who requested the meeting.

“Elections are a fundamental principle of our democracy – unfortunately, Pennsylvanians have lost faith in the electoral system,” said Mastriano, who recently called for the resignation of State Department Secretary Kathy Boockvar for negligence and incompetence. “It is unacceptable.”

“Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted,” said Mastriano. “We need to correct these issues to restore faith in our republic.”

Pennsylvania certified its results for Joe Biden just Tuesday.



-ABC News’ John Santucci and Katherine Faulders

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.