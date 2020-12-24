Trump-Biden transition live updates: Biden to grieving Americans: 'Keep the faith'

YevgeniyM/iStockBY BEATRICE PETERSON, ABC NEWS

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — On Christmas Eve, President-elect Joe Biden tweeted a video of his holiday message to a woman, Linda, who like many Americans are grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season.

To Linda — and everyone out there who’s hurting or struggling — keep the faith. pic.twitter.com/pXDHmzvYQ8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 24, 2020

The video shows Linda writing a letter to Biden. She tells him that her 96-year-old mother, Sylvia, contracted COVID-19 and died on May 8 with no wake, funeral or mass. Linda was unable to see her mother before she died.

Linda, later in the video, receives a handwritten note from Biden in which he talks about his mother who was his “rock” and urged Linda to “keep the faith.”

Linda got emotional after receiving the letter, saying that the president-elect offers hope that grief could be turned into purpose.

