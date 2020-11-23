Trump-Biden transition live updates: Biden to name UN ambassador pick

Bet_Noire/iStockBy LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with transition plans, capping a tumultuous and tension-filled campaign during a historic pandemic against President Donald Trump, who still refuses to concede the election and is taking extraordinary moves to challenge the results.

Running out of legal alternatives to override the election loss, Trump is mounting a pressure campaign on the leaders of Republican-controlled legislatures in Michigan and other key states to try to overturn a democratic election.

The Biden team is warning Trump’s refusal to concede not only harms American democracy but may also put American lives at risk as the Trump administration stonewalls Biden’s access to coronavirus vaccine distribution plans. Biden is still forging ahead with his move to the White House and preparing to announce key Cabinet positions this week.

Though Trump has alleged widespread voter fraud, his legal efforts to invalidate ballots have been rejected at least 30 times in court, according to an ABC News count.

Here is how the transition is unfolding. All times Eastern:

Nov 23, 9:38 am

Some in GOP call on Trump to concede as he stonewalls Biden’s transition

With less than 60 days until the inauguration, the Trump administration is still refusing to recognize Biden as the president-elect as a small but growing number of Republicans are calling for a full and formal transition process to begin.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the latest to add her voice, slamming Trump’s apparent “pressure campaign” on state legislators to try to overturn election results as “unprecedented” and “inconsistent with our Democratic process” while calling for Biden’s ascertainment in a statement Sunday.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a close confidant of Trump’s who helped him prepare for debates, called his legal team “a national embarrassment” on ABC’s This Week following another defeat in a Pennsylvania court over the weekend with a blistering dismissal from the judge.

After the ruling, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania urged Trump to concede the loss and facilitate the transition process, suggesting that his legacy will be harmed if he doesn’t help unify the country.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, who has publicly feuded with Trump over the federal government’s response to COVID-19, also said Sunday he was more “embarrassed” by others in the party who haven’t spoken out.

Liz Cheney, chair of the House Republican Conference, also asked Trump over the weekend to respect “the sanctity of our electoral process” if he can’t prove his claims of widespread voter fraud, which he’s so far been unable to do.

Even Trump allies like Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, are calling on the Trump administration to give Biden intelligence briefings — even if they aren’t publicly recognizing him yet as the president-elect.

Nov 23, 9:38 am

ABC: Biden to name his pick for US ambassador to the UN

Biden is expected to name Linda Thomas Greenfield as his pick for U.S. ambassador to the U.N., according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Greenfield, a retired foreign service officer, is currently leading the State Department agency review team for the Biden transition and was one of the officials who briefed him last week on national security.

She would be just the second Black woman to ever serve in the post.

Biden’s transition declined to comment to ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.