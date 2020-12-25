Trump-Biden transition live updates: COVID-19 relief, spending bill with the president

drnadig/iStockBy Catherine Thorbecke, Kate Pastor, Ben Gittleson, Kim Soorin, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The COVID-19 relief and spending bill has arrived in Florida, where Trump is spending the Christmas holiday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It’s now awaiting Trump’s signature or veto.

The president arrived at his golf club in West Palm Beach on Friday morning with no indication of whether he’ll sign.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly spending the holidays in the upscale Colorado ski resort town Vail.

Public health officials have urged Americans not to travel over Christmas in order to blunt an expected COVID-19 surge.

-ABC News’ Ben Gittleson

Trumps send Christmas greetings

President Trump Friday morning tweeted succinctly: “MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

On Christmas Eve, he and the first lady released a taped video of them wishing Americans a Merry Christmas.

Friday morning, the White House sent out a “presidential message on Christmas,” in which Trump again wished Americans a Merry Christmas.

Democratic challengers outraise Republican incumbents in Georgia runoffs

As the final two contests of the 2020 election cycle enter the home stretch, candidates have filed their pre-runoff reports to the FEC, showing how they’ve fared in the money race.

In the race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, the Democratic challenger has vastly outraised the incumbent senator.

From mid-October through mid-December, Warnock’s campaign raised $104 million and entered the final three weeks of the runoff with $23 million, while Loeffler’s campaign raised $66 million during that period and entered the final three weeks of the runoff with $21 million in the bank. In previous months, Loeffler, fueled by nearly $24 million of her own money, was outraising Warnock.

In the other contest, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff raised $107 million and entered the final three weeks of the runoff with $17 million in the bank. Sen. David Perdue’s campaign reported that it raised roughly $69 million and entered the final three weeks of the race with $16 million in cash on hand.

Still, Republican outside political groups supporting Perdue and Loeffler are outspending Democratic outside groups supporting Ossoff and Warnock on television and radio advertising.

According to ad-buy data from CMAG, GOP outside groups have run or booked more than $167 million worth of television and radio ads since after the November Election Day through the January Election Day, while Democratic groups have run or booked roughly $54 million on ads during the same period.

-ABC News’ Kim Soorin

